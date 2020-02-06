Homestead High School band director Brad Wadkins speaks with approval about students exploring any aspect of the school’s complete music program. When he highlights the jazz program, though, that disciplined enthusiasm gives way to a smile.
Before he was the assistant director and then veteran director of a nationally known marching band program, he was a student of the legendary Barry Ashton at Northrop High School. Northrop was a jazz hot spot in a jazz town.
Jazz is never out of season, but the harvest peaks in late winter as northeast Indiana high schools and colleges host jazz festivals and riff toward the ISSMA State Jazz Festival. Most local jazz bands will perform Feb. 7 at the Jazz BBQ Dinner at DeKalb Middle School. Homestead plays at 8:35 p.m.
“I went to Northrop High School and Barry Ashton was quite the jazzer,” Wadkins said, “and northeast Indiana and Fort Wayne also has been hot for jazz for years and years and years. But on the high school scene the Elmhurst Jazz Festival used to be huge. They brought in artists from all over the country, the biggest artists, and it’s still huge in this area.”
That festival played on for almost 25 years, fading out long before Elmhurst was shuttered and eventually razed. The music continues. Today, the Snider Jazz Festival invites established artists to conduct clinics between day and evening competitions. Drummer Sherrie Maricle headlines this year’s clinic, on Feb. 15. There’s the North Side Jazz Festival on Feb. 22 and the Northrop Jazz Festival on March 14. There’s the Indiana State School Music Association Jazz Festival at Carroll High School on March 6 and 7, preliminary to the ISSMA State Jazz Festival in Indianapolis on March 20.
Purdue Fort Wayne hosts a “a non-competitive performance and clinic by renowned instrumental pedagogues” on Feb. 11 and 12. Ball State University is home to ISSMA’s solo and ensemble jazz district competition on Feb. 29.
While jazz trophies fill hallways and yearbooks at some Fort Wayne schools, competition jazz arrived relatively recently at Homestead.
The third year of the Homestead jazz competition season kicked off Jan. 18 at the 30th annual Purdue Jazz Festival in West Lafayette. “It’s a huge one to open with,” Wadkins said. “It’s bands from all around the Midwest — Illinois, Wisconson, all around Indiana. It’s a big festival.”
Winter roads blocked the trip to Purdue last year, but Wadkins said “this year we got to go and it was a great experience.”
“Colin Christenson (drums) and Mason Nichols (alto saxophone) both received soloist certificates at the festival and we scored very well in our room, so we were really pleased,” Wadkins said.
Wadkins plays the upright bass and says it fits in well with “the old big band swing stuff.”
“But there are so many different genres, teaching the kids, exposing the kids to so many things,” he said. “There’s funk, there’s bossa nova, there’s Latin tunes, there’s straight-ahead tunes, there’s bebop. There are so many styles and so much to learn and it’s so fun to expose them to all that.”
That smile again.
“And the improvisation. They get to play whatever they want and speak their own words. They get to create. They get to share a piece of themselves when they go up to that microphone and solo, and it’s just exciting to watch kids do that.”
“The jazz band season is really unique,” he said. “The band directors get to socialize a lot during the day at the festivals and the camaraderie of the band directors is awesome, to share some time and to chit chat at the festivals. But the kids really get to know a lot of kids from other schools. They hear a kid’s name announced for a solo award, they want to go see them the next week and watch them perform. So there’s this student relationship that develops from school to school to school, so kids from North Side and Northrop and Carroll and Snider and Homestead and DeKalb are all friends and they’re making these connections together at these festivals.”
A group of students from various schools might play one evening at a local restaurant. “So it’s really neat to see the camaraderie of the kids,” he said.
Wadkins said the “exciting jazz barbecue night” the evening of Feb. 7 at DeKalb Middle School kicks off the season. The pulled-pork dinner costs $10. And then it’s a contest every Saturday, he said.
“Most of the groups are playing their same three songs every festival and they perfect those leading into ISSMA to try to make it into the state finals. Our area has done very well with jazz band, getting to the state finals for the last several years. North Side has been a state champion,” Wadkins said.
Schools also tend to offer bonus concerts just for the home crowds. Homestead will offer Jazz & Java from Homestead and Woodside and Summit middle schools at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Enter at Door 7. Admission is free. Coffee (iced or hot), water, hot chocolate and a dessert option will be available for purchase.
As the festival season fades into the fading school year, Homestead jazz bands will welcome a guest artist to share in yet another concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Wadkins said jazz is one important opportunity among many. “The music program here at Homestead is very well rounded,” he said. “We’ve got three concert bands, the marching band program, the winter guard, two jazz bands, two jazz combos, two show choirs, concert choir, an incredible orchestra, just so many opportunities to be part of the performance arts part of the school. Let alone our dance teams that are world class also. There’s something for every kid to do.”
