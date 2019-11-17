FORT WAYNE — When it comes to tournament time, only one team leaves happy.
The Carmel Greyhounds were happy when they left Fort Wayne after the regional championship Friday, Nov. 11, defeating the host Homestead Spartans 31-7. It was Homestead’s first loss this season, ending the season with an 11-1 record.
“They had a tremendous season,” coach Chad Zolman said. “One team goes home at the end of the year happy; it’s not us this year. It’s a tough loss, and the reason it hurts is because of how much effort, how much work they put in the offseason, end of the season, all of the things that they did.
“That’s why it hurts, and it should hurt.”
The Spartans kept pace with Carmel early on, entering the second quarter tied 7-7 on a Jake Archbold touchdown. A turnover on downs led to a Greyhound touchdown just before the end of the half.
Carmel scored again early on in the third quarter, leaving Homestead behind 21-7.
A failed pass attempt led to another turnover on downs near the Carmel end zone early in the fourth, which the Greyhounds quickly capitalized on. They scored their final points via a field goal, and held the Spartans at 31-7 despite an interception by Archbold with 5:05 left on the clock.
“The first half, we drove the field twice and came away with no points. That hurt us,” Zolman said. “We came out and uncharacteristically did some things on offense, dropped some balls and made some mistakes — but what a tremendous year they’ve had.”
Zolman noted that fifth-ranked Carmel gave the Spartans no room for errors.
“They’re a good football team. If you don’t execute at a high level the entire game, they’re going to beat you,” Zolman said. “You miss one block, they’re going to kill a play. You miss one tackle, they’re in the end zone.”
After the game, Zolman told the entire team that they’ve “raised the bar.”
“We’ll never go back,” he said. “First SAC championship; five years in this league, and this is our first one … I couldn’t be prouder of you guys.
“Hopefully the lessons you’ve learned about being a good teammate, about putting the team — something else, something bigger — before yourself, you carry off into life … Everything you do, you need to be all in.”
While the game’s outcome disappointed many Spartans and their fans, Zolman celebrated this year’s seniors and the changes they implemented in the team.
“We let the seniors lead,” he said. “We have leadership meetings in the summer and they decide — they run the culture of the team. They run the locker room, the practice field. They decided that they wanted to be different a little bit, and we listened to them and they did a great job.
He continued, “It’s just a different brotherhood that they’ve created. That’s what I’m going to remember. They’ve established a precedent here on how to love each other and put the team first.
“I think that’s what the senior group is all about. It was evident in their play; it was evident in everything.”
Despite the loss, Zolman said that he’s proud of his team.
“I’ve told the seniors, I couldn’t be any prouder than I am of this group,” he said. “The way they’ve changed the culture here, they’ve changed the way they bond, those things will never leave this program.”
