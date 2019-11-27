Scott Mertz, who has portrayed Johnny Appleseed at Fort Wayne’s Johnny Appleseed Festival and who has done research on the pioneer, presented “Johnny Appleseed, the man, the myth, the legend!” to the Allen County Indiana Master Naturalist Alumni at Metea Park on Nov. 21
John Chapman, known as Johnny Appleseed, carried apple seeds in a pouch and wore a nurseryman’s cap, but definitely not a handled metal pot on his head, Mertz said. Mertz uses these items during presentations.
Chapman visited settlers along the frontier, bringing them news and selling his apple trees.
