Weekday teller availability has jumped 50% to 12 hours at Star Financial Bank locations throughout the state using high-speed connectivity and cybersecurity solutions of Comcast Business.
At its 127 W. Berry St. location in Fort Wayne, for example, its weekday lobby and drive-up hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while its video banking hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drive-up interactive teller machine also operates 12 hours on Saturdays while tellers are unavailable in the drive-up or lobby.
It’s part of an effort to make face-to-face banking more convenient for customers who have become increasingly familiar and comfortable with video communication.
“At Star we have the largest fleet of ITMs — Interactive Teller Machines — for the state of Indiana,” Jim Marcuccilli, chairman and CEO, said as he briefed guests on important recent Star developments during an economic outlook session.
Its branch drive-up automatic teller machines throughout the state have undergone a transformation, he said during the Oct 31 outlook session at War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
“During the last three months we’ve converted all of them to have dual purposes as an ITM and an ATM,” Marcuccilli said.
“Any customer can choose how they want to interact with our team of professionals at the drive-throughs. They can interact with a live private banker or utilize their ATM card to be self-serviced at all of our locations.”
The bank currently has 37 branches, with two new branches in development, according to Andrew Parker, a Star vice president and project manager. That is down from 43 branches this spring.
“Many offices have combined to one or two machines to handle the ATM & ITM volume. Some standalone ATMs still remain in our footprint based upon the transactional volumes,” Parker said.
The bank’s Monument Circle branch in Indianapolis will open early next year and it plans to open one of the only branches in a high school in the state during the fall of 2020, he said. That will happen at Zionsville High School through a partnership with Zionsville Community Schools.
“All of our locations have at least one ITM; some have two. We also have stand-alone ITMs without a branch in some locations for a total of 55 ITMs. At 55 ITMs, we have more machines than any other bank in the state,” said Brian Avery, Star’s technology operations manager.
All of Star’s remaining standalone full-service ATMs with deposit capabilities are targeted for replacement with an ITM next year. Many of its smaller, cash-dispense units are not targeted for replacement at this time, he said.
“Ultimately, we look at the needs of the customers, and what other offerings we have in the area. In most instances, if we have the space to install an ITM, that’s the route we take because we can provide a better experience,” Avery said.
“All ITMs have ATM functionality; this provides the customer with the ability to do self-service transactions, or they can just tap the screen to work with a live banker,” he said.
Star has not installed ITMs inside the branches for customers visiting its bank lobbies, but it will be piloting new ways to use the technology at its Monument Circle and Zionsville High School locations, Parker said.
“We’re continually looking at opportunities to use ITMs or other self-service options within our branches. It’s really based on customer wants and needs,” Avery said.
“The type of interactions that occur in the branches have changed over the past decade. They’re much more complex and less transactional, as customers have moved to other channels for their transactional needs,” he said.
“The interactions in the lobby are typically more complex and make self-service more difficult. For Star, it’s finding the right mix so customers aren’t forced into a self-service or limited service option when it’s not the right fit.”
The bank’s first ITM went live on Sept. 14, 2015. It was tied to a single telecom provider, Avery said, as part of a multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) network Star operated, in which its branches all connected to a central data center via private connections.
Since then, “Comcast has played a large role in our deployment of a Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technology, which is very popular right now for businesses with multiple locations,” he said.
“SD-WAN allows us to securely connect our branches over the public Internet, thus we are able to use connectivity from multiple service providers. Throughout our footprint, Comcast as been a key partner in providing Internet connectivity to our branches, both through their cable and fiber based Internet offerings.”
The installation of drive-up ITMs improves banking experiences for customers in the lobby as well as the drive-up because they receive fully focused attention that wasn’t achievable with the old model, Parker said.
“When interacting with our bankers in the drive-up, they are fully devoted to the customer and the customer’s needs. They don’t have to split their time between customers coming into the lobby,” he said. “The bankers within the branch, likewise, are forward-facing and able to move freely around the lobby without the need to always been tied to a drive-up tube system.”
ITMs are equipped with identification scanners and check imaging capabilities, Parker said, and customers using them can observe through the display screen the completion of important transactions.
“The average time a customer spends interacting with an ITM is just over 1 minute,” he said. “No matter what delivery channel you use, you continue to see the same friendly Star bankers who are focused on providing first class service.”
“Removing the responsibility of managing drive-up customers from branch staff has provided them the ability to focus on the customer experience within the branch lobby,” Avery said. “Branch staff are less focused on transactions and more focused on consulting with customers to help them with their banking needs.”
Bankers operating Star’s ITM fleet are cross-trained to serve as customer solutions bankers. In addition to handling drive-up transactions, they are able to address typical questions that route to the bank through its toll-free Customer Solutions line, email, or chat, Parker said.
“One of the most impactful benefits of our deployment of the video banking service to Star operationally is our ability to staff that channel. The staff on this team are truly flex players and interact with customers through multiple channels including online and through our call center,” Avery said.
“The statistics we receive on the volume of customer interactions through all channels help the leaders of that team anticipate customer need and easily scale the resources engaged for a particular channel at any given time.”
What happens with video banking at Star beyond its use at branches depends largely on customer preferences.
There are significant advantages to video, and with the current state of mobile technology, smartphone users have found they are at a point where they can reliably engage in video communication with individuals almost anywhere, Avery said.
“Whether or not that’s how customers would like to interact with their bank is another question. It’s one thing to interact with someone over video when you’re out in the world driving your car, it’s something totally different if you’re lounging at home on the couch,” he said.
“We’re starting to see some increased use in healthcare for so called ‘tele-medicine’ offerings in which doctors can use video to interact with patients. As video becomes more prevalent, we’ll no doubt see customers becoming more comfortable with the idea of interacting with someone through that mechanism and we want to make sure we can accommodate that.”
Star upgraded its primary data center connection with Comcast’s Ethernet Dedicated Internet Access. To protect the center from cyberthreats, it also selected Comcast Business to help defend against Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks.
The bank uses Comcast Business DDoS Mitigation Service — a cloud-based subscription product without hardware installation or on-premise management requirements — to help it discover common attacks.
