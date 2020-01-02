Editor’s note: Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly sat down with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry to discuss what he’s done to help the city’s businesses this past year and what his goals are. Once he’s sworn into office Jan. 1, he’ll be starting his record fourth consecutive four-year term, which he previously said would be his last.
Business climate
“Unquestionably, we’ve tried to create a few new initiatives to make business development in the community a little easier, and, I guess, a little friendlier,” Mayor Tom Henry said.
One of those is the SEEDIT Initiative that helps businesses, particularly those along South Calhoun Street. It takes empty storefronts and provides the space to entrepreneurs.
Also, programs through Fort Wayne UNITED, a mayoral initiative to help all youth live in safety, but particularly black men and boys.
Of the latter effort, he said, it’s working with the TenPoint Coalition to help these companies find employees.
That helps two-fold: “Obviously, it provides a workforce for the employer, but in exchange they’re helping the employees develop trade skills that they can use at that company or someplace else in the future.”
Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Anthis Career Center is a partner for some of these efforts at meeting the needs of skilled labor with the city’s public works and City Utilities divisions, he said.
Those efforts are in addition the tax abatements and TIFs used to attract, relocated and enlarge companies.
Downtown development
The Bradley Co. is one of the latest businesses to eye downtown for relocation or location. With Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. estimating an investment of $585 million in seven major downtown building projects in 2019, Bradley announced last week that it has decided to move its northeast headquarters from Ludwig Road to West Wayne Street.
Once a place that closed up on the weekend except for events such as Embassy Theatre performances, the downtown now has baseball games at Parkview Field, new restaurants and more retail spaces. Plans are in the works for a much-requested grocery store now that new residences have popped up downtown in new and refurbished buildings. The 2,800-square-foot grocery will be located at street level on the southeast corner of the 202 Metro building at Harrison and Berry streets.
“Developing our downtown was absolutely necessary if we were going to be competitive with other cities,” he said. “When an employer goes into a city, they don’t necessarily go into a city to look around. They go into the downtown. Because that, in most cases, is the center of business. That’s where they do their banking. That’s where they meet their attorneys. That’s were they work with the government.”
Needed amenities, through partnerships, are beginning to pay off, he said.
Residents are asking for even more than the riverfront’s Promenade Park that opened in August and the redevelopment of The Landing with retail, places to eat and drink coffee and residences.
“We’re running out of space,” he said.
Many buildings can be rehabbed and some property can be developed, but some buildings “without significant historical value” must be demolished to make way for development, he said. The latest example is the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building on Berry Street and the former Brateman’s building on Main Street behind it that are making way for a new mixed-used development that will include a parking garage that will provide space for the boutique hotel going up across the street. However, several potential occupants for the Canal House on Superior Street, built in 1852, have come forward, and that’s a building that will stay, he said.
Education
Fort Wayne’s local universities and institutions providing post-secondary programs “are recognizing what they feel the future holds for Fort Wayne,” he said.
Indiana University “decided that health was in their best interest, understanding that we baby boomers are getting older and health care needs will increase significantly.”
Meanwhile, Purdue University recognized several professionals were needed, including music, the University of Saint Francis, which expanded to a downtown Fort Wayne campus, focuses on the liberal arts, and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne has been a big partner in providing vocational training, he said.
However, a skilled trades void exists.
“We have buildings to build and nobody to build them,” he said.
The carpenters, electricians and other skilled trades workers are working overtime. Cyber-security is an up-and-coming career in Fort Wayne, he said.
Increased wages
Low cost of living is nice, but Fort Wayne is going to see a significant increase in wages, Henry said.
“Because we have to,” he said. “Cities are becoming more and more competitive, and it’s becoming harder and harder to attract employers into your community.”
Once here, the focus is on keeping them, and that requires a skilled labor force in the community, and “those people don’t come cheap.”
Legacy Funds
The current City Council, which will change on Jan. 1, has been adamant about keeping ahold of $30 million in the account. After providing $10 million for the Electric Works project in late 2018, it tabled for a time this year a request by Science Central for $500,000, the last portion it was waiting on before talking to contractors for its planned planetarium. It since has granted the money to Science Central.
The tax-free money provided a way for the city to look at transformative projects. Once just the mayor’s purview, it now takes the approval of six council members and the mayor for each Legacy project. A committee formed to go through the numerous requests and send them on to council for the first approval.
“The $30 million we just pulled out of the air,” Henry said. However, the city will continue getting into the fund $2.5 million plus interest each year for the next several years.
Goals
Henry’s administration has worked on the city’s infrastructure and now wants to look at the health care and social needs of the community. Health is already a focus of many organizations in town that are potential partners.
“We still smoke too much in our city. We still have a very high rate of Type 2 diabetes; some of this is caused by obesity, some of it isn’t.” In many cases it could be reduced or prevented by diet changes and healthy foods, he said.
Opioid addiction, like in many similar-sized cities, continues to be a problem as is infant mortality. With three large health care systems in the city — Parkview Health, Lutheran Health Network and IU Health — “that shouldn’t be happening,” he said.
A large arts advocate, he wants to make Fort Wayne an “arts capital” in the tri-state area, and he’s looking at you, Chicago, which doesn’t have an arts campus. “I think we have the ability to do that, and I’m willing to invest the time and the talent and, in some cases, the money, if we can, to help make that happen.”
Climate change was another goal he mentioned on election night.
“Our city is still too dependent on fossil fuels,” he said.
Unable to spend the time to go after the fossil fuels industry, he wants to decrease the city’s dependency on it. He is looking at solar panels, which can be installed on the flat roofs of the many government buildings, but also on the sides of buildings and still look attractive.
The city also is able to convert human waste to methane and methane to electricity, saving over $400,000 a year. The city has factories that dump out products that could be converted to energy. He wants to reform an energy coalition to talk to companies about the possibilities.
Finally, in 2018, the city opened a 1.5-mile section of the Poka-Bache Connector, an 81-mile trail system from Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola. “What a statement for northeast Indiana,” he said.
