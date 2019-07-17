The Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne announced that Jefferson Starship will perform live in concert on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.
This is an all-ages show and doors open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $32.50-$62.50.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
The current Jefferson Starship lineup includes David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Chris Smith, Cathy Richardson and Jude Gold.
The members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1,000 collective years. Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner created Jefferson Starship with that collective spirit in mind and carried it with him throughout his life. Kantner knew that combining powerful creative forces, personalities and talents could create something far greater than the sum of its parts. Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold- and platinum-selling albums, 20 hit singles, sold out concerts worldwide, and lived out legendary rock ‘n’ roll escapades. Today’s Jefferson Starship remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Jefferson legacy – going to the edge, pushing the sonic boundaries and staying true to the original spirit of the music both on and off stage. The current Jefferson Starship lineup includes David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Chris Smith, Cathy Richardson and Jude Gold.
