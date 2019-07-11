HUNTERTOWN — The Huntertown Heritage Days Festival committee, in partnership with The Kitchen Table, will host a senior night for anyone 60 and older 4-7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the event tent outside The Kitchen Table, 15315 Lima Road, Huntertown. Acorn Real Estate Professionals is the sponsor.
The event is free with spaghetti dinners provided by The Kitchen Table. Local Troy Fry and friends will perform acoustic music. Acorn will give a short presentation, and former Northwest News editor and founder of the Huntertown Historical Society Dottie Mack will speak about the town’s history. There will also be door prizes.
Anyone interested in attending should contact Jenny McComb at 260-637-6232.
This year’s Huntertown Heritage Days Festival will celebrate the town’s 150th anniversary Aug. 8-10. In addition to carnival games and rides, and vendors, there will be a fireworks display Saturday night. Bands Zero and Big Caddy Daddy will perform at the beer tent outside The Kitchen Table Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both shows will be 9 p.m.-midnight, and the beer tent will be open until 1 a.m.
The Heritage Days parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Red Cross will also host a blood drive in the park noon-4:30 p.m.
