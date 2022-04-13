The Indiana State Police and the Whitley County Sheriff's Department are currently (8:07 a.m.) on scene investigating a multivehicle crash at U.S. 30 and the Allen / Whitley County line. The crash is primarily affecting the eastbound lanes of travel on U.S. 30.
Whitley County is the primary investigating agency, with the Indiana State Police assisting. This will be a lengthy investigation, and the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 will be shut down for an extended period as a result.
All eastbound U.S. 30 traffic is being diverted onto East Lincolnway Road (Whitley County), which turns into West Washington Center Road (Allen County).
ISP is asking motorists to follow West Washington Center Road to either Kroemer Road or U.S. 33 to get back onto U.S. 30.
