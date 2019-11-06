The Spartan Alliance marching band of Homestead High School has advanced to the state finals for the 33rd consecutive year.
Also advancing from the Fort Wayne area are Carroll, Concordia Lutheran, North Side, Woodlan and Norwell.
In all, 40 bands will compete, crowning champions in four classes, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is $22 for adults and $18 for students and preschoolers.
Homestead and Carroll are among 10 Class A bands advancing after bands from 20 large schools competed in Saturday’s Semistate at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. Homestead will perform at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, and Carroll at 9:15 p.m.
North Side advanced from the Class B Semistate at Pike High School in Indianapolis. The Legends will perform at 11:15 a.m.
Concordia Lutheran and Norwell advanced from the Class C Semistate at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. Norwell will perform at 1:50 p.m. and Concordia at 2:50 p.m.
Woodlan advanced from the Class D Semistate for smaller schools at Franklin Community High School. The Warriors will perform at 5:55 p.m.
Visit issma.net for the full schedule.
Other Fort Wayne area Open Class bands ended their seasons at the Semistates: Class B — Leo, Huntington North, DeKalb; Class C — Angola, Jimtown; Class D — Adams Central, Whitko.
Many other area bands competed in the Scholastic Class track this year, with Northrop, Snider and Columbia City advancing to Semistate for the larger schools in that track. That event was held Oct. 26 at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. Scholastic B champion Salem earned an invitation to march in exhibition at 9:25 a.m. Saturday at the Open Class State Finals. Lafayette Jefferson will march at 9:40 a.m., representing the Scholastic A larger schools.
Homestead also competed Oct. 25-26 at the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium. Homestead was among 14 of the 85 band to advance to the Saturday evening finals, placing fifth. Concordia Lutheran, Norwell and Northrop also competed.
The Spartan Alliance also will compete Nov. 14 at the BOA Grand National Championships Nov. 7-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium, marching at 6 p.m. Thursday. Carroll will march at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Follow marching.musicforall.org for semifinals and finals schedules.
Brad Wadkins directs the Spartan Alliance Band, assisted by Bryen Warfield. This year’s show is entitled “The Reclamation Project.” The Spartan Alliance includes 244 members in the band and guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.