Not to put pressure on anyone who could help with Electric Works funding, but its website just posted a link to a National Geographic news story describing how half a dozen Midwest cities are bringing former industrial sites back to life.
There is not necessarily any competition to see which of them can accomplish the most impressive transformation of unused industrial space the soonest. But, if there were, some of the cities Fort Wayne would be up against would include Indianapolis, South Bend, Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee.
Developers have been scouting unconventional Midwest sites for projects of this nature out of appreciation for their proximity to downtown business districts, Case Western Reserve University economist Daniel Shoag said for a Nov. 14 National Geographic story Electric Works mentioned on its website Dec. 17.
“Typically it can be really hard for a developer to repurpose a site,” he told National Geographic. “But in these cases they’re stepping into situations where the local city council is cooperative. That’s pretty attractive when you need support both financially and politically.”
Electric Works was the first project of its kind mentioned in the news story.
The $250 million public-private partnership project will redevelop the west side of the former General Electric complex at 1030 Swinney Ave. off Broadway to create more than 1.2 million square feet of space for office, educational, innovation, retail, residential and entertainment uses.
Plans call for apartments and retail space that will include a public market/food hall with food growing at the site and 90,000 square feet of innovation space.
Eventually, redeveloping both sides of the Broadway complex will cost $440 million.
To qualify for a crucial public funding part of the project, Electric Works developers had to have private funding secured and leases signed for at least 250,000 square feet of the space available there by dates specified in an economic development agreement.
Public enthusiasm for the project increased as its tenant list grew throughout 2019, and extensions were granted on deadlines for meeting public funding requirements, which had been set for July and November.
Some of the businesses and organizations that have announced plans for an Electric Works presence include Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana University Research and Technology Corp., Medical Informatics Engineering, Indiana Tech and Fort Wayne Community Schools.
RTM Ventures reported on Sept. 27 securing pre-leasing commitments for the 250,000 square feet it had to have leased to meet terms of the economic development agreement.
However, the commitments can’t be converted to leases until developers can provide tenants with the project’s construction start date as well as the date they will receive their space at Electric Works, said Kevan Biggs, the RTM development partner who heads Biggs Development.
The RTM development team behind Electric Works consists of Decatur-based Biggs Development, Indianapolis-based Greenstreet Ltd. and Baltimore-based Cross Street Partners.
Extending the deadline for compliance with terms of the economic development agreement will provide time for developers to complete negotiations with Interior Department officials, Biggs said in October after the latest extension was granted.
A partial shutdown of the federal government, which started about a year ago and lasted more than a month, delayed RTM’s access to staff at the National Parks Service to help it acquire $45 million in tax credits the developers counted on for the project, he said.
“And as you can imagine when converting big, old manufacturing buildings into a different use, there are some modifications that we would like to see,” he said. “We are trying to push that envelope as much as we can, and for the benefit of the project.
“The Park Service has a very keen eye on trying to preserve the historic integrity of those buildings,” Biggs said. “They say, ‘well, you can’t make those changes because that will disturb the integrity of the original structure of the buildings.’”
A negotiation process was required to determine what changes would be needed in Electric Works plans for tax credit approvals. However, negotiations could not start during the first half of the year because the government shutdown had created such a tax credit request processing backlog for Parks Service officials.
“We had a team go out finally in July so that we could restart those negotiations with them, and there’s been a couple of volleys now, and we’re getting that information to where we all can be in agreement as to what those changes would be,” Biggs said.
“We believe we’re really on the final stages of that, but, unfortunately, it’s been kind of hard to imagine the implications of the shutdown were for longer than any of us anticipated.”
In acknowledgment of the unforeseen delays, on Oct. 7, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the developer’s request to extend the financing commitments milestone to Feb. 1 with an April 30 closing deadline.
About $65 million in public funding for the project will be released when closing on the development agreement occurs after its conditions have been met.
Pre-leasing commitments lined up for the 250,000 square feet of space required in the EDA included a master lease of the Electric Works Innovation Center and food hall/public market, Jeff Kingsbury, managing principal of Greenstreet Ltd., said in an announcement.
“We are continuing to identify subtenants for these important, unique, quality-of-place features of Electric Works,” he said.
In November, a month after the deadlines to meet commitments for its public funding were pushed into 2020, Electric Works developers informed the public funding partners of an opportunity to guarantee a $23 million loan for the project.
A Nov. 12 RTM letter to Jim Cook, chair of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, sought an opportunity to formally propose the $23 million loan guarantee secured with a mortgage on the project’s real estate.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission notified RTM Ventures in a Nov. 18 letter that in its view “your request represents a material shift of risk to public funding sources.”
“There is a substantial amount of due diligence, planning, preparation and dialogue that would be needed within all of the constituent bodies prior to acting on a commitment of this nature,” it said.
“Given the above, the funding partners and approval bodies are not prepared to proceed with a further amendment to the EDA of this nature.”
An announcement explaining the city’s response said statutory operating limitations of the Capital Improvement Board also factored into the decision to pass on the opportunity to guarantee the $23 million loan.
The local funding partners remain committed to their $65 million economic development agreement already in place for the project, and expect to release those funds when the EDA conditions are met, the announcement said.
“The local public funding partners commend RTM Ventures for their continued efforts to try to finalize private financing and secure tenants,” it said.
RTM developers issued a statement in response to questions asking why it sought the loan guarantee and what was ahead for the project without it.
“Transparency and communication are key in complex public-private partnership projects like Electric Works — which is why we felt it was important to communicate a loan-guaranty proposal from a potential outside investor,” they said.
“We appreciate our public funding partners thoroughly considering the option and providing a quick response, and we value the continued commitment and support that the Redevelopment Commission, and all our public funding partners, have shown for the community’s vision for Electric Works,” they said.
“For now, nothing changes in terms of our outlook or approach – we remain committed to finding the right solution to close on the financing and continue the clean-up and renovation of this historic campus.”
