FORT WAYNE — Celebrating anniversaries isn’t a small accomplishment. The Appleseed Quilters Guild, now one of Fort Wayne’s largest quilting groups, will celebrate its 25th anniversary Sept. 3.
Starting with only 14 members in September 1993, it now boasts more than 100 members, according to its website. Members come from all over including Huntington, Columbia City and even Warsaw, ranging in age and socio-economic background. One member celebrated her 100th birthday last year.
The guild gathers at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at the Classic Café Event Center off Hillegas Road. Each meeting consists of social time, followed by a short business meeting and then a show-and-tell hour, when members can show off their latest projects.
Member Donna Sievers joined the guild in November 1993 and has loved it since. She learned to sew at age 5 on her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine and her love for quilting grew from there. The biggest change to quilting over the years has been the tools and fabrics, she said.
“In the ‘30s, you didn’t see the colors you see now,” Sievers said. Other changes include more machine quilting now instead of hand quilting.
For Appleseed Quilters Guild President Linda Johnson, quilting isn’t just a hobby, it’s a passion. She’s made art quilts the last few years and enjoys quilting by hand.
“Once I went to my first quilt show, everything else took a backseat. Our guild is very talented, it’s a big draw. If you come to the guild, you’ll bring a friend next time,” Johnson said.
According to its website, the format of the guild is ”participatory and educational in nature.” Philanthropy is important, as well; that includes the affiliation with Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do. Every year, the guild donates more than 100 quilts to children who have been diagnosed with cancer or brain tumors. Quilts are also donated to local oncology centers.
“Sometimes, we have workshops to do kids’ quilts. Quilts must be washable. They’re going to be used and loved. They don’t need to be fancy or a time-consuming quilt,” Johnson said.
Regardless, the finished product is special, something each camper can take home with them and cherish forever. In 2003, the guild was honored for contributions to community development and the promotion of tourism in Fort Wayne.
Guild members can choose to be as involved as they like, whether that means being part of multiple quilting bees or just attending meetings as they’re able.
“Some are just in it to learn how to quilt. Others focus on the philanthropic aspect. It’s not unusual for us to have a sold-out class,” Johnson said.
Other philanthropic projects include donating handmade quilts to the American Red Cross as part of its annual auction fundraiser, the Charis House and the Women’s shelter, Lutheran Hospital’s pediatric ward, and SCAN, short for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect.
To celebrate the anniversary, the guild issued its members a silver anniversary challenge, where members make quilts using specially chosen silver-colored fabric squares.
“Any pattern, any style, any technique,” Johnson said. The finished quilts will be displayed and voted on by members at the group’s September meeting, with prizes given out.
The guild is currently working on planning its biennial two-day quilt show, scheduled in March 2020 at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center. Its shows have been popular, offering raffles, vendors selling various quilting products and even offering demos and classes from guild members.
“We’ve decided we can go bigger, hoping we can get a wider audience. Location is key. We’ve got auxiliary rooms that we can use for classes,” Johnson said.
The event is open to everyone and should attract a large audience, Johnson hopes. At the end of the day, it’s the members’ love and interest in quilting that joins them and keeps them together.
For more information, visit appleseedquiltersguild.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.