If you have ever wondered about applying for a job with the U.S. Postal Service and live in the Fort Wayne area, then head on over to the New Haven Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, when USPS is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“We’re limited for space at the post office, and I thought having the job fair at the library would work real well because customers without internet access will be able to get on the library computers to register and search for jobs. I called the lLibrary and they were very agreeable, so it’s good for both the library and the Postal Service,” said New Haven Postmaster Debra Neate.
“At the moment, we have openings for rural carrier associate positions for the New Haven and Hoagland post offices, and will also provide information for other Postal Service positions throughout the 467 and 468 ZIP Codes,” Neate said.
The New Haven Branch of Allen County Public Library is at 648 Green St.
The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for rural carrier associates ($17.78 per hour), and assistant rural carriers ($17.78 per hour — Saturdays, Sundays and observed holidays only). Each of these jobs require two years’ driving experience, and a good driving record. Coming up soon will be vacancies for city carrier assistants ($17.29 per hour), and the Postal Service will start posting holiday jobs at the end of this month.
These are non-career positions that offer limited health benefits. The Postal Service said these jobs usually lead to regular full-time employment with the Postal Service.
Attendees must be over 17 years of age.
Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.
