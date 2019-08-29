August 16
01:21 Disabled vehicle, SR 930 at Old Maumee Avenue.
08:16 Traffic stop, 400 block of East Lincoln Highway.
13:03 Battery just occurred, 1800 block of North Tyland Boulevard.
17:31 Dog investigation, 1200 block of Summit Street.
19:07 Warrant service, 1300 block of Canal Street.
20:49 Injured animal, 6000 block of Moeller Road.
21:49 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads.
21:55 Traffic stop, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway.
22:12 Disturbance, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road.
August 17
16:21 Unwanted party, 6000 block of Moeller Road.
16:35 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Doyle Road.
17:00 Man down, Minnich Road at Slate Run.
17:09 Suicide attempt, 1200 block of Summit Street.
19:09 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Doyle Road.
19:58 Parking violation, US 30 at Doyle Road.
21:09 Suspicious person, 1500 block of South Park Drive.
August 18
08:34 Burglary just occurred, 200 block of East SR 930.
16:52 Missing person, 900 block of Landin Road.
August 19
06:33 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Brookwood Drive.
06:59 Traffic stop, Broadway Street at Rose Avenue.
12:25 Zach check, 6900 block of East SR 930.
12:32 Zach check, 6900 block of East SR 930.
August 20
09:08 Animal investigation, 2900 block of Adams Center Road.
11:10 Follow up, 6900 block of East SR 930.
17:12 Warrant service, 2100 block of Summit Street.
19:54 Personal injury crash, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway.
August 21
07:45 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway and McConnell Drive
08:13 Contact, 900 block of Daly Drive
August 22
09:49 Unwanted party, 6000 block of Maumee Road
11:41 Disabled vehicle, US 30 and Doyle Road
18:06 Follow up investigation, 1700 block of East Lincoln Highway
20:51 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Berwick Lane
22:55 Traffic stop, Hartzell and Parrott roads
