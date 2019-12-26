25. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
26. Dec.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
28. Dec.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
29. Dec.
Blood donation opportunity: Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
30. Dec.
Blood donation opportunity: Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St., Warren. 1:30-6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Peabody Public Library, 1160 IN-205, Columbia City. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
31. Dec.
Blood donation opportunity: YMCA, 950 E. Van Buren St., Columbia City. 7 a.m.-noon. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
2. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1505 Bethany Lane, Fort Wayne. Noon-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Noon-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Monroville EMS, 103 S. Water St., Monroeville. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
5. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 E. Cherry St., Huntington. 7:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
7. Jan.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Appleseed Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and providing an opportunity for sharing ideas and learning new techniques. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $3, with special rates for age 17 and younger.
9. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco. 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Micropulse, 5865 E. Indiana 14, Columbia City. Noon-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
12. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
13. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 2-8 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
14. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Evangelical United Methodist Church,. 1000 Flaxmill Rod, Huntington. 1-6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
14. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
18. Jan.
Tuffy’s Trivia Night: Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $150 per team of 10 players. Carry-in food OK; cash bar available. Must be 21 or older to attend. Register online at www.bishopdwenger.com/trivianight or call Molly Schreck at 496-4775.
