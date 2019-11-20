Shoppers found a German flair at the 14th annual Christmas Mart on Nov. 16 at Park Edelweiss in southwest Foirt Wayne.
The Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor fundraiser offered the flavor of a German Christkindelmart. Two stories of vendors included many new vendors as well as a number of returning favorites, who sold arts and crafts, paintings, woodworking, candles, ornaments, scented oils, knitted and crocheted items, and many other items for gift giving and home decor.
The event also offered a lunch of German bratwurst and chips and a glass of Gluhwein (hot, spiced wine). There was also a table full of German baked goods and other German delicacies to choose from. And St. Nikolaus (German Santa Claus) was available for photos.
Visit fortwaynemaennerchor.us for more information on Fort Wayne Marnnerchor/Damenchor or Park Edelweiss.
