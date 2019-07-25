July 13
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
00:35 Disabled vehicle, SR 1 and Wayne Street
12:33 Suspicious subject, Wayne and Walnut streets
20:23 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road and Wilderness Creek Drive
Woodburn
No reports
July 14
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
03:38 Contact subject, 10500 block of Walnut Street
13:11 Found items, pick up items, 16100 block of Lochner Road
Woodburn
No reports
July 15
Leo-Cedarville
01:10 Open Door, 8400 block of Old Union Chapel Road
03:25 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
14:14 Property damage accident, 9600 block of Gerig Road
15:12 911 hang up, 14300 block of SR 1
16:16 911 hang up, 14300 block of Souder Road
18:24 Traffic stop, Amstutz and Hosler roads
22:54 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15400 block of SR 1
Woodburn
03:04 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
July 16
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
06:38 Domestic disturbance, 13000 block of Elsworth Street
10:54 Injured animal, 14500 block of Souder Road
12:42 Traffic stop, Grabill and Souder roads
17:50 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, Clay and Cedar streets
Woodburn
No reports
July 17
Leo-Cedarville
No reports
Woodburn
23:09 Traffic stop, Fahlsing and Woodburn roads
23:29 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
July 18
Leo-Cedarville
6 extra patrols
01:12 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, Walnut and St. Joseph streets
16:04 Property damage accident, Main and Washington streets
17:09 Audible alarm, 14500 block of SR 1
20:10 Personal injury accident, Main and St. Joseph streets
Woodburn
No reports
