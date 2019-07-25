July 13

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

00:35 Disabled vehicle, SR 1 and Wayne Street

12:33 Suspicious subject, Wayne and Walnut streets

20:23 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road and Wilderness Creek Drive

Woodburn

No reports

July 14

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

03:38 Contact subject, 10500 block of Walnut Street

13:11 Found items, pick up items, 16100 block of Lochner Road

Woodburn

No reports

July 15

Leo-Cedarville

01:10 Open Door, 8400 block of Old Union Chapel Road

03:25 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

14:14 Property damage accident, 9600 block of Gerig Road

15:12 911 hang up, 14300 block of SR 1

16:16 911 hang up, 14300 block of Souder Road

18:24 Traffic stop, Amstutz and Hosler roads

22:54 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15400 block of SR 1

Woodburn

03:04 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

July 16

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

06:38 Domestic disturbance, 13000 block of Elsworth Street

10:54 Injured animal, 14500 block of Souder Road

12:42 Traffic stop, Grabill and Souder roads

17:50 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, Clay and Cedar streets

Woodburn

No reports

July 17

Leo-Cedarville

No reports

Woodburn

23:09 Traffic stop, Fahlsing and Woodburn roads

23:29 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

July 18

Leo-Cedarville

6 extra patrols

01:12 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, Walnut and St. Joseph streets

16:04 Property damage accident, Main and Washington streets

17:09 Audible alarm, 14500 block of SR 1

20:10 Personal injury accident, Main and St. Joseph streets

Woodburn

No reports

