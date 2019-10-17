Justice Goble wasn’t familiar with The Beatles before she began rehearsing for the Leo Jr./Sr. High School Fall Concert.
The sophomore singer wasn’t alone in that respect. Only a few of the choir members were versed in the Fab Four’s 1960s hits, choral director Kim MacDonald said in introducing the Oct. 11 concert.
Yet the students donned their “Abbey Road” album T-shirts and demonstrated how carefully MacDonald had prepared them for the spotlight.
“She’s amazing,” Goble said of her teacher. “If we don’t hit the right notes she definitely takes time to help us get it.”
“I knew nothing about The Beatles,” the sophomore said of the legendary band. “I just knew they were an old group.” She still doesn’t have much background on the objects of Beatlemania, including the names of the four singers, but offered, “I really enjoy their music.”
“We only heard the melody, so I don’t really know how they sound — their voices — but I really enjoyed it,” Goble said.
Her father, Lohn Goble, said to look for Justice, who would be wearing an “Abbey Road” T-shirt. Her sister, Lily King, pointed out that the whole group would be wearing “Abbey Road” T-shirts. Justice’s mother, Shawna Goble, also took a seat near the front to watch and support her daughter.
Parents and grandparents filled the auditeria for the junior high concert at 6:30 p.m., with some staying for the high school choral concert at 7:30 p.m.
The seventh grade offered an “Aladdin” medley, with solos by Eliza McCoy, Jane Kirkwood and Angelina Kitani. The eighth grade presented a “The Lion King” medley, with solos by Grace Keener, Isabelle Shenfeld, Kaydence Hudson and Emily Koch.
The Beatles review featured solos by Morgan Karn, Kaelyn North, Zach Pruden, Kyler Gause and Christian Suttle.
The jazz choir performed “Old Devil Moon.” Then the On a Side Note jazz ensemble performed “Doctor Doom” with a solo by Madeline Ganser and “Trickle Trickle” with a solo by D.J. Allen. The Soul by the Dozen women’s choir offered “September” with solos by Aerin Goldman and Meredith Minich and “Spooky” with solo by Maddie McCoy.
The next high school choir concert will be 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the school auditeria.
As for Goble, the sophomore, she hopes to continue in choir at least through her senior year. “I was in my my eighth-grade year and then I didn’t do it my freshman year, but I missed it a lot so I started back up my sophomore year,” she said. “Yes, it takes a lot of time, a lot of practice. You have to redo everything over and over until you finally get it.”
Already a member of the school’s newspaper and yearbook staffs, she wants to enter journalism. “But I want to do something in singing, too,” she said. For the next couple years, though, her focus will be to continue singing better and to try out for jazz choir next year.
“I love this school,” she said.
