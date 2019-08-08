July 26

03:48 Traffic stop, Sturm Avenue and East Lincoln Highway

04:32 Traffic stop, East SR 930 and Maplecrest Road

05:35 Audible alarm, 7500 block of East SR 930

09:19 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road and Seiler Road

10:45 Protection order service, 6000 block of Moeller Road

21:34 Suspicious person, 6800 block of West SR 930

July 27

08:28 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Landin Road

July 28

21:35 Property damage accident, East Lincoln

Highway and Mourey Street

July 29

10:07 Eviction, 6000 block of Moeller Road

July 30

07:53 Protection order service, 900 block of Canal Place Circle

11:14 Warrant service, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

12:04 Eviction, 6000 block of Moeller Road

18:00 Suicide threat, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

06:38 Protection order service, 900 block of Canal Place Circle

23:55 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Hartzell Road

July 31

07:32 Protection order service, 500 block of Green Street

07:57 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Landin Road

11:23 Protection order service, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

11:36 Protection order service, 2500 block of Sheridan Road

13:17 Protection order service, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

August 1

07:07 Traffic stop, Maplecrest and Nelson roads

07:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, Adams Center and Seiler roads

10:57 Cat investigation, 800 block of West Lincoln Highway

19:02 Warrant service, 1500 block of Aberdeen Lane

20:13 Protection order service, 6500 block of Moeller Road

21:30 Citizen assist, 3200 block of Cedar Valley Drive

21:30 Traffic stop, 300 block of East Lincoln Highway

22:30 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Slate Run

23:06 Disturbance, person with a weapon, 3100 block of South Doyle Road

22:59 Traffic hazard, Parrot and Hartzell roads

23:06 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Bade Street

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.