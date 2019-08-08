July 26
03:48 Traffic stop, Sturm Avenue and East Lincoln Highway
04:32 Traffic stop, East SR 930 and Maplecrest Road
05:35 Audible alarm, 7500 block of East SR 930
09:19 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road and Seiler Road
10:45 Protection order service, 6000 block of Moeller Road
21:34 Suspicious person, 6800 block of West SR 930
July 27
08:28 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Landin Road
July 28
21:35 Property damage accident, East Lincoln
Highway and Mourey Street
July 29
10:07 Eviction, 6000 block of Moeller Road
July 30
07:53 Protection order service, 900 block of Canal Place Circle
11:14 Warrant service, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
12:04 Eviction, 6000 block of Moeller Road
18:00 Suicide threat, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
06:38 Protection order service, 900 block of Canal Place Circle
23:55 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Hartzell Road
July 31
07:32 Protection order service, 500 block of Green Street
07:57 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Landin Road
11:23 Protection order service, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
11:36 Protection order service, 2500 block of Sheridan Road
13:17 Protection order service, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
August 1
07:07 Traffic stop, Maplecrest and Nelson roads
07:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, Adams Center and Seiler roads
10:57 Cat investigation, 800 block of West Lincoln Highway
19:02 Warrant service, 1500 block of Aberdeen Lane
20:13 Protection order service, 6500 block of Moeller Road
21:30 Citizen assist, 3200 block of Cedar Valley Drive
21:30 Traffic stop, 300 block of East Lincoln Highway
22:30 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Slate Run
23:06 Disturbance, person with a weapon, 3100 block of South Doyle Road
22:59 Traffic hazard, Parrot and Hartzell roads
23:06 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Bade Street
