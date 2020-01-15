A local performance of a renowned play is benefiting a Fort Wayne veterans service.
First Presbyterian Theater has two remaining performances of “Beyond Glory.” Much of the money raised from theater admissions is being donated to Shepherd’s House.
Operating in the community for the last 20 years, Shepherd’s House is a place that “helps veterans who are homeless and dealing with addiction issues,” according to Tracey Barr, the program’s house manager.
The facility located at 519 Tennessee Ave. offers 37 beds for veterans in need of a place to stay. The home also assists veterans who have mental health or addiction troubles.
The program is funded, according to Barr, partly through the federal Veterans Administration and partly through private donors and other foundations.
The VA Hospital on Lake Avenue funds 20 of the Shepherd’s House beds, Barr said. Shepherd’s House’s services include Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and trauma recovery, according to Barr.
The play helping Shepherd’s House, written by award-winning playwright Stephen Lang and based on the book by Larry Smith, illustrates the stories of eight men and their varying war experiences. The characters offer the audience firsthand accounts of their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The play already has enjoyed a celebrated run on Broadway and at Chicago’s Goodman Theater. Lang is now taking the play’s run coast-to-coast. As a tribute to fallen soldiers, Lang has performed the show on numerous military bases around the country, as well as giving a command performance of the piece on the floor of Congress, with Medal of Honor recipient Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii in attendance.
“It’s just kind of a reminder of the great men who have come before,” Barr said of the play.
First Presbyterian Theater is part of First Presbyterian Church at 300 W. Wayne St. in Fort Wayne. That 300-seat venue usually offers a six-show season.
The church website notes that the group aims to “both examine and celebrate our lives ... we give both audiences and volunteers opportunities to explore and enrich their lives.”
The play isn’t just helping vets by raising money, Barr said, but by sharing their difficult experiences with a wider audience.
“Fort Wayne has been a great community that has supported Shepherd’s House in big ways and small ways,” Barr said, “so this has been a nice surprise.”
Thom Hofrichter directs “Beyond Glory” at First Presbyterian Theater. The cast includes Chris Ahn, Jeff Roby, Dan Bulau, Danny Reese, Tony McCarrol, Tom Sites, Scott McMeen and Dave Sorg. Set design is by Rae Surface and costume design by Jeanette Walsh.
