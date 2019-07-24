Fred Toenges Footwear had a grand opening sale through July 20 at its new location in Parkwest Plaza.
The sale offered 15% off all in-stock adult shoes. The shoe store has relocated in Fort Wayne from 2415 Hobson Road to 3910 W. Jefferson Blvd., where it opened July 8 after a two-week closure for its move. It also has a store in Muncie.
The family-owned business, now in its fourth generation of ownership and its fifth working there, has plenty to fit healthy feet, but also has products for folks who’ve got foot ailments related to diabetes and other conditions.
The store said it will be open normal hours: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Fri. & 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
