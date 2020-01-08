With snow still covering the shaded ground, ice on roadside puddles and a daytime high that barely touched 40 degrees, Jan. 1 was seasonably cool by most standards.
For the dozens who lined up at the Johnny Appleseed Park boat ramp, though, it was warm enough for a hurried dip in the St. Joseph River. It wasn’t warm enough to stay and visit long afterward, but the sunny day was inviting enough to observe the Fort Wayne tradition of the Polar Bear Swim.
Fort Wayne Fire Department personnel had boats at ready as the river rushed below Coliseum Boulevard and on toward its meeting with the St. Marys River.
A bit of ceremony at 2 p.m. Cheers for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
A bit of camaraderie. At least four people paused to make sure a plunger in a wheelchair got the full experience.
Family members and supporters cheered from beside the ramp. The curious watched from the far bank, at the bend of St. Joe River Drive.
As they descended the ramp, some plungers hurried into the water. Others were more timid. A few dripping bathers were headed back up the ramp before the last few plungers reached the water.
Old shoes that protected bathers from the rocky bottom were exchanged for dry shoes as bathers hurried to the cars and warmer pursuits.
(Visit In Fort Wayne on Facebook for a video of the Polar Bear Swim.)
