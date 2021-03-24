Huntertown residents and business owners want their voices heard about the Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run redesign project.
On Monday, the Town Council discussed whether to comply with county standards and insert medians into that intersection that would prevent drivers from making left turns. If implemented, residents of the Carroll Oaks subdivision could see restricted access to the main entrance to their neighborhood. Ignoring this guideline could prevent the town from receiving government funds for the project. Left turns from Carroll Road into Walgreens on the north or CVS on the south also would be prohibited.
Two separate federal aid projects planned for Carroll Road within Huntertown’s corporate limits include improvements to the road as well as several sections of trail.
Designs and plans were introduced at the Feb. 16 council meeting, and conversations about the project have been ongoing. But at the March 23 meeting, it was decided that a public information session will be held Monday, March 29, at 6 p.m. to hear residents’ concerns and share information.
The meeting’s location is to be determined, but the council advised to check its Facebook page, Town of Huntertown, for that information.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, council meetings have been streaming through Zoom and also allowing people at town hall. But for this issue, the council is hoping to have the event strictly in-person. That is why they are searching for a place large enough to accommodate everyone who would like to attend to keep social distancing in mind. Mask wearing will also be expected.
The idea for the public hearing came from Council member Brandon Seifert. He said since this decision will affect the businesses and people in that area, those people should be able to speak their minds.
“I’m going to offer a friendly suggestion for the next council meeting since we are going to be voting, most likely, on it,” Seifert said. “I think it would be great if before we vote, and sometimes this happens with city councils and common councils everywhere, we allow residents to speak before the vote actually happens.
“... I feel like it would be in our best interest to have a public hearing here at Town Hall since it is going to affect a lot of residents and a lot of businesses. I feel that we shouldn’t be pressured into that we have to hurry up and get this done. I feel that we need to take our time, listen to the residents, have a public meeting here at Town Hall and get their input because they are the ones who are going to be affected the most.”
“If we have to slow down the momentum of this project, then so be it,” Seifert said.
All council members agreed this would be a good idea to hear resident concerns before voting.
The council learned information that day about the project but is waiting to share until they have more details.
“This has been an ongoing debate now for probably three months, and we are getting close. However, we are still getting information in as late as even today,” Council member Mike Aker said. “I know that we still have a couple of options out there that we are looking at and that we have yet to really decide what is going to be best.”
“I am optimistic that we are going to get that answer that I want,” Aker said. “Especially with the data that was configured today, we’re going to have to digest this a little bit longer.”
There was no vote at this meeting, especially since Council President Gary Grant was not in attendance, but it is expected that a decision will be made at the April 5 meeting.
Council member Patricia Freck asked Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council Executive Director Dan Avery how long they could wait to make a decision. He advised that coming to an agreement soon would be best so as not to miss the letting date — the date the town receives and opens bids for this project.
“At some point, I would imagine, the design team is going to feel uncomfortable that they are going to be able to hit the letting date,” Avery said. “I don’t exactly know when the letting date is, but if we miss the letting date, it could put the funds in jeopardy at that point as well.”
Avery specified that he did not want to deny public input, but he said that a public hearing has a special connotation when associated with a federal project. He suggested that a public information meeting would be more efficient because it is more interactive and less formal.
Freck agreed that an informational meeting would be a great opportunity for all sides of the discussion to be revealed.
Six people, including residents and business representatives, spoke against adding the median.
Representatives from the Indiana Physical Therapy location on Carroll Road shared that their patients, mostly older people, might struggle to get into the parking lot to their establishment. Residents are also worried that limiting the subdivision to only one entry could be dangerous for the children that live there.
