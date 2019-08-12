FORT WAYNE — As the Bruins’ home opener grows nearer, Northrop Head Football Coach Jason Doerffler has offered some insight into what fans should expect for the 2019 season.
Tying Carroll for seventh out of 10 teams in the Summit Athletic Conference last season, the Bruins hope to get started on a roll as they debut a new turf field during their Aug. 23 home opener against Homestead.
As far as his team’s identity, Doerffler said the size of the senior class makes it a unique group. A total of 32 seniors will join the team for one final outing.
“We have a big senior group that have high expectations. They are used to winning football games and have won at every level. They are hungry and no longer satisfied with being close — we want to turn those into wins,” Doerffler said.
Some of the offensive standouts to keep an eye on this season are running back Jeremiah Green, wide receiver Qualen Pettus, offensive tackle Jose Reducindo and wide receiver Adrean Sewell.
Players expected to make an impact on defense include defensive end Nigal Rubertson, defensive tackle Jordan Young, defensive back Jaden Smith, defensive back Antoine Scott and defensive back Vongh Crewa.
A strong defense is something the Bruins have strived for in the offseason, and Doerffler hopes a united and strong offense with leading seniors will help the team improve on last year’s campaign.
Newcomers expected to see minutes this year include defensive back Tenoah Ridley, defensive end Taquay White, linebacker Davohn Godsey, wide receiver Krashaun Menson and linebacker Brayden Mudrock.
The team will be without 2018 standouts Bailey Meerzo — the team’s former starting quarterback — wide receiver Davieun Berry, James Jones and Amarion Green.
“We are looking for maybe more leadership and increased discipline”, Doerffler stated as a goal agead of the season.
Running will be a strength for this year’s offense, coupled with a strong secondary on the defensive side of the ball. The Bruins hope to improve over the course of the season as players in the offensive line and at quarterback gain experience. Knowing their strengths while also recognizing their weaknesses will open doors for improvement, Doerffler said.
Catch Northrop at its home opener Aug. 23 against Homestead. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
