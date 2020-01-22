With winter weather in full gear, now more than ever is the perfect time to feed the birds.
From food consumption to feather adjustments and shivering, birds use a variety of techniques to stay warm during the winter, a recent press release from Wild Birds Unlimited states.
“We can play a vital role. Food is the most essential element, providing birds with the energy, stamina and nutrition they need,” said Jonas Thor, general manager of Wild Birds Unlimited, 801 Northcrest Shopping Center, Fort Wayne.
To stay warm in the winter, birds expend energy quickly, losing up to 10% of their body weight on extremely cold nights; therefore, having an ample supply of high-calorie foods can be critical to a bird’s survival.
“In the winter, birds are more dependent on individuals. By February, food supply is used up,” said Steve Bennett, owner of The Bird Seedery, 7115 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne.
According to Bennett, common visitors in the area during the winter include blue jays, cardinals, woodpeckers, nuthatches and chickadees. It’s not uncommon to also see large groups of sparrows, starlings and other blackbirds.
Good sources of energy-rich foods for birds include peanuts, suet and black oil sunflower seeds.
Birds such as blue jays particularly enjoy in-shell peanuts, while year-round visitors such as cardinals are attracted to black oil sunflower seeds. Suet is a favorite of many birds ranging from sparrows to the larger woodpecker family.
In the winter, certain birds will have unique behaviors. For example, blue jays will practice “caching,” where they’ll take a peanut and hide it in a certain spot for later, Thor says.
Other changes include feeding immediately in the morning once the sun rises, then returning to shelter until the evening hour, when they come for another meal, Bennett says.
Maintaining a feeder can be harder during the colder months.
“A lot of people have difficulty getting out to their feeders in the middle of winter,” Thor says.
One option he suggests that lasts longer are seed cylinders, which don’t need to be replaced as often and can be placed on feeders that have covers, helping keep seed drier.
According to Bennett, hopper-type feeders are an option; having a clear-covered platform feeder is another good option to keep seed dry and give birds a bird’s-eye view of their surroundings at all times.
Milan Center Feed & Grain at 15402 Doty Road in rural New Haven also serves as a major supplier of bird feeds, and bird feeders and bird houses and accessories.
Many feeders available at Wild Birds Unlimited, The Bird Seedery in Fort Wayne and Milan Center Feed & Grain offer lifetime warranties and are made of recycled materials.
“We pride ourselves on one-on-one customer service. Our customers get excellent quality products,” Bennett said.
For many customers, feeding the birds also brings people enjoyment.
“It makes you feel good, you connect with nature. You can do that yearlong,” Bennett said.
Still, providing food and shelter isn’t enough; birds must also have an open water source year-round in order to survive.
Thor recommends raised, heated birdbaths and portable heaters, which can be put in any already existing non-heated bird bath.
According to Bennett, heated birdbaths kick on once temperatures hit below 40F.
Having a raised birdbath keeps birds safer from outdoor predators such as cats, Bennett said.
Another recommendation, he says, is having clean birdhouses available for birds to take shelter in.
When it comes to birdseed sources, Fort Wayne boasts at least three. All three locations, Wild Birds Unlimited, The Bird Seedery and Milan Center Feed & Grain offer discount programs with year-round discounts as well as one-on-one customer service.
Wild Birds Unlimited has a Daily Savings Club, which costs $25 annually, allows customers a 15 percent discount on bird food and also accumulates points and rewards for purchases.
The Bird Seedery discount program offers discounts on everything in the store through the month of October.
The Milan Center Feed & Grain also offers a discount program, Tuesday discounts for seniors, and hosts events every few months. They also have a monthly newsletter.
“We mix all our ingredients in-house,” said Kelly Noble, of Milan Center Feed & Grain. “We have eight different seed mixes in varying sizes.”
“We have customers that just feed the birds out of the kindness of their heart,” Noble said. “We have customers that brought their grandchildren in because they enjoy it and now their grandchildren are grown and are feeding the birds, too.”
For all three stores, the no-mess seed blend is one of their top sellers. With seed shells removed, all of the seed is edible and there is no filler seed, which birds don’t eat.
While birds are equipped to withstand more winter weather, survival can be made easier by providing food, a heated-open source of water and protection from the elements.
Feeding the birds in the winter may not seem like much, but it can be the difference between life and death for the birds, Thor said.
