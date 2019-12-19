The bird count circles cover the Audubon Society’s northeast Indiana map like giant crop circles, never overlapping.
No one can know whether the dozens of varieties of winged creatures respect those round boundaries. What’s certain, though, is that the binocular toting bird counters migrate from circle to circle each winter. About 15 took part in the National Audubon Society’s Fort Wayne Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. They scoured a 15-mile-diameter circle centered at Coldwater and Union Chapel roads, not far from Parkview Regional Medical Center, and extending north into corners of DeKalb and Noble counties. Some of Saturday’s counters will contribute to the Pokagon count on Dec. 28, and again to the Southwest Allen County count on Jan. 4.
Cynthia and Ed Powers walked the trails Saturday. Both will count again at Pokagon. Cynthia founded the southwest Allen count, and will collect the totals again this years. “I’ve been on something like 90 Christmas counts,” Ed said.
“We’re kind of hard-core,” Cynthia said. “It’s about half science and half fun.”
Louise Larsen drove in from within sight of Homestead High School. Sandy Schacht arrived from Huntington for the 8 a.m. send-off, and brought her notes to the 5:30 p.m. wrapup.
Margit Codispoti collected data from the counters she had assigned to their territories Saturday. The self-effacing organizer has earned her wings among counters. Though she tallies numbers a couple times a year, she watches the birds daily. She owns six pairs of binoculars. Well, about six. “I always have a pair in the back kitchen area so I can grab it, and I have three pair of different power,” she said. “And a couple spares.”
By day’s end, the observers had recorded 44 species of birds. Final reports were tallied by Monday, bringing the total to 47. “Over the last three years there are normally around 49 or 52,” she said on the eve of the count. “The highest we’ve ever found is 63 species of birds.”
Counters gathered at Don Hall’s Hollywood Drive-In at Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard, many having breakfast before the 8 a.m. dispersal to roads and parks and remote corners. By the end of a December day, they were ready for chili at Wendy’s at Northland Boulevard off Lima Road.
There, they shared in numbers and conversation and good-natured rivalry as Codispoti jotted down their reports.
Valerie Pelz said another counter had brought a laser pointer and directed it just beneath the camouflaged birds. “That made it so much easier for us to see it,” she said, explaining that the laser owner had heard “Where’s the bird?” too often.
Codispoti made her way down the list of species that are spotted every year, and all the regulars were back. Everyone had seen mourning doves. Reports ranged from just one to 73. “Oh, I thought 42 would be a good number,” an observer said. And everyone had seen mallards.
They had counted downy woodpeckers and hairy woodpeckers. Someone had seen 220 European starlings. They had seen hundreds and hundreds of Canada geese.
A second list was of species counted most years. A few robins had been spotted.
“There are always a few that stay through the winter,” an observer said.
The robins count on the crab apples, the group agreed.
There was applause for the robins and for the Eastern bluebirds.
Among the birds not always present for the count, observers reported one pileated woodpecker, as many as 23 wild turkeys and one yellow-bellied sapsucker. “Good for you,” a colleague said.
Above the dense cover near Leo, someone had seen two bald eagles.
Counters were pleased to hear of 28 sandhill cranes. “Where did you see those” someone asked. The answer: “Flying over Arby’s.”
Codispoti asked about any northern harrier. Silence, then sounds of disappointment.
Participants have spotted snowy owls in December, but never on the official count day. Once again, no snowy owls floated the Fort Wayne count.
Codispoti had said counters had never record a short eared owl. “It would be really great for us to spot one,” she said. They did not.
All observers had reported by Monday, adding the American black duck, Eastern towhee and peregrine falcon to the list.
Bird numbers are changing, counters agreed.
“The area is getting so suburbanized,” Cynthia Powers said. “All the farm fields are housing. “Metea (County) Park, that was on our little area, and we spent quite a bit of time there. We walked around the feeder canal and that was very productive.”
“The roads are getting busier. You just can’t slow down to look. So we do a lot more walking,” Pelz said.
It’s important that the numbers and trends be recorded, Codispoti explained. The pocket field guides carry maps of species ranges, she said, and the Christmas bird count numbers provide important data for those.
She said it is becoming more difficult to find distinct areas to assign to counters within the 15-mile circle. “We have 20 this year, which is a good number for us,” she said.
Eric Helfrich, a co-organizer of the Fort Wayne count, said such counts have happened at about Christmas for more than a century. He said it had become custom to venture into the wild and shoot birds just to count them and pile them up for photos. The Audubon Society acted to count living birds instead, and has been promoting the practice for 120 years.
Sanctioned counts can be as early as Dec. 14 or as late as Jan. 7. Indiana will be home to as many as 50 counts this season, with hundreds more scheduled from Alaska and the Pacific to Central America. Find Indiana resources, schedules and last year’s tallies at indianaaudubon.org.
Powers is signing up volunteers for the southwest Allen County bird count on Saturday, Jan. 4. She asks that counters register as soon as possible but no later than Jan. 1. Call Powers at 638-4291 or email zzedpowers@aol.com.
Counters will meet at the Nature Center at Fox Island County Park at 8 a.m., and return at noontime when chili makers Brett Fisher and Lori Healey will preside over the midday list.
“The big excitement will be at lunchtime” at Fox Island, Cynthia said. “You never go birding without food along, I’ve learned that. And then on the overhead projector we list the species that have been seen already.
“And then if people can go finish the territory and then email me the completed report. Every team has a captain that knows how to do that.”
She said the count chooses Fox Island as its headquarters “because they have been so gracious to us.”
The southwest count circle tops out south of Illinois Road and extends past Fort Wayne International Airport and into Wells County. It nips Huntington County and just touches the southeast corner of Whitley County. Counters will trek Fox Island, Little River Wetlands Project properties at Eagle Marsh, Arrowhead Prairie, Arrowhead Marsh, plus Acres Land Trust and other properties. Some counters will watch their backyard feeders through their kitchen windows.
Cynthia Powers can answer questions about how to keep an accurate count.
“Maybe you see three cardinals. If you go back over the same road you won’t count cardinals again in that area,” she said.
“We hope that the people who are participating have some experience with birds, but you don’t have to have a lot,” Codispoti said. “Each area is led by someone who has done the count a number of years, who helps the other people in the group know what they’re looking for.”
Remaining counts in northeast Indiana this season include: Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site, Dec. 17; Topeka, Dec. 23; Pokagon, Dec. 28; Elkhart County, Jan. 4; Southwest Allen County, Jan. 4.
The Stockbridge Audubon Society organizes the Fort Wayne Christmas Bird Count plus field trips year-round. Find events at stockbridgeaudubon.org.
