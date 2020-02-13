The Embassy Theatre will continue its 2020 Film Series with “Malcolm X” on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m.
Movies in the film series are free to the public. No tickets are required. Doors open one hour before the scheduled film. The Embassy is at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Attendees can enjoy music of the Grande Page pipe organ before the film screening.
“Malcolm X” is the biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam.
Remaining in the series:
Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m., “9 to 5”
Sunday, May 10, 2 p.m., “Mary Poppins”
Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m., “Milk”
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m., “Suffragette”
The first film in the series, “Selma,” was shown on MLK Day in keeping with the series’ exploration of equal rights.
Embassy programming is made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
