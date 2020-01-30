Jan. 18

New Haven P.D.

05:47 Alarm, 1600 block of East SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

Woodburn

21:01 Open door, 22500 block of Main Street

Jan. 19

New Haven P.D.

12:02 Suspicious at Minnich and Moeller roads

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

15:29 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

16:15 Domestic, 13800 block of Elvina Drive

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Jan. 20

New Haven P.D.

11:11 Traffic stop at Dawkins and Doyle roads

14:40 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Southbound

16:06 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road

16:17 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Minnich Road

16:28 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

16:40 Traffic stop at Landin and North River roads

18:22 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road

Leo-Cedarville

8 extra patrols

13:50 Panic alarm, 10000 block of Black Street

17:33 Domestic disturbance/weapon involved, 10300 block of Hosler Road

21:32 EMS, 10100 Stuckey Lane

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Jan. 21

New Haven P.D.

08:26 Serving protective order, 100 block of Green Street

11:32 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Southbound

11:37 Disabled vehicle, 1900 block of I 469 Northbound

14:16 Serving protective order, 100 block of Green Street

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

13:20 VIN inspection, 13000 block of Lake View Drive

17:21 Dog investigation, 12600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 22

New Haven P.D.

2 extra patrols

09:27 Serving protective order, 7800 block of Bartel Court

12:27 Serving protective order, 7800 block of Bartel Court

13:31 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Minnich Road

17:47 Personal injury crash, Rose Avenue at Green Street

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

11:26 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

14:23 Parking violation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 23

New Haven P.D.

00:23 Disabled vehicle, Adams Center and Seiler roads

20:35 Disabled vehicle, SR 930 at New Haven Avenue

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

10:36 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

21:01 Traffic stop, 14600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Jan. 24

New Haven P.D.

01:50 Alarm, 1500 block of East Lincoln Highway

08:09 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road

09:03 Juvenile locked inside a vehicle/traffic hazard, Green and Seiler roads

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

23:11 Dog investigation, 14300 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

