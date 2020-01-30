Jan. 18
New Haven P.D.
05:47 Alarm, 1600 block of East SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
Woodburn
21:01 Open door, 22500 block of Main Street
Jan. 19
New Haven P.D.
12:02 Suspicious at Minnich and Moeller roads
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
15:29 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
16:15 Domestic, 13800 block of Elvina Drive
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Jan. 20
New Haven P.D.
11:11 Traffic stop at Dawkins and Doyle roads
14:40 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Southbound
16:06 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road
16:17 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Minnich Road
16:28 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
16:40 Traffic stop at Landin and North River roads
18:22 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road
Leo-Cedarville
8 extra patrols
13:50 Panic alarm, 10000 block of Black Street
17:33 Domestic disturbance/weapon involved, 10300 block of Hosler Road
21:32 EMS, 10100 Stuckey Lane
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Jan. 21
New Haven P.D.
08:26 Serving protective order, 100 block of Green Street
11:32 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Southbound
11:37 Disabled vehicle, 1900 block of I 469 Northbound
14:16 Serving protective order, 100 block of Green Street
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
13:20 VIN inspection, 13000 block of Lake View Drive
17:21 Dog investigation, 12600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 22
New Haven P.D.
2 extra patrols
09:27 Serving protective order, 7800 block of Bartel Court
12:27 Serving protective order, 7800 block of Bartel Court
13:31 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Minnich Road
17:47 Personal injury crash, Rose Avenue at Green Street
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
11:26 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
14:23 Parking violation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 23
New Haven P.D.
00:23 Disabled vehicle, Adams Center and Seiler roads
20:35 Disabled vehicle, SR 930 at New Haven Avenue
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
10:36 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
21:01 Traffic stop, 14600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Jan. 24
New Haven P.D.
01:50 Alarm, 1500 block of East Lincoln Highway
08:09 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road
09:03 Juvenile locked inside a vehicle/traffic hazard, Green and Seiler roads
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
23:11 Dog investigation, 14300 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
