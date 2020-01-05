FORT WAYNE — The recently formed Fort Wayne Football Club held its first ever open tryouts session Jan. 2 at the Plex South on Engle Road. Approximately 100 athletes from across the region took part to earn a spot on the 2020 roster.
“We want to cast a wide net.” Fort Wayne Football Club General Manager Greg Mauch said. “We wanted to give every player in Fort Wayne, northeastern Indiana — wherever — a shot to try out.
Athletes making the cut will be notified and asked to return Feb. 15 for part two of the series of rolling tryouts. Future tryouts will be by invitation only. Club leaders will formally name the head coach within the next few weeks and expect the season opener to be in mid-May with the exact date yet to be finalized.
“This is a great time to be at the tryouts,” Mauch said. “We don’t have an existing roster, so this is one of the best opportunities these kids will ever have for making a team.”
Fort Wayne Football Club will compete in the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League.
With the addition of the Fort Wayne Football Club and the newly formed Muskegon Risers Football Club, 10 teams will compete within the GLC and all teams are within a three-hour drive from Fort Wayne. The NPSL added 14 expansion teams for the 2020 season for a total of 94 teams across the country.
The National Premier Soccer League is one of the largest established men’s soccer leagues in the U.S. with more than 90 teams competing.
The NPSL is a successor to the Men’s Premier Soccer League, which formed in 2002. The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation.
