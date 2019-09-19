Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Arts United Center in downtown Fort Wayne.
The R-rated musical thriller features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and is based on the book by Hugh Wheeler.
Tickets are $33 for adults, $28 for seniors and $20 for ages 23 and younger. Buy tickets at tickets.artstix.org, or visit the box office at 303 E. Main St. from noon-6 p.m. weekdays.
The musical tells the tale of “Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.”
“Sweeney Todd” was awarded eight Tonys (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere.
Leslie Beauchamp is director and choreographer. Bed Wedler is music director. Shawna Roberts is stage manager, assisted by Jennifer Beineke and Tala Munsterman.
Sweeney Todd — Todd Frymier has the role of Sweeney Todd. Amy Ross portrays Mrs. Lovett. Other named roles are played by Aaron Robertson, Brooke O’Mara, Aaron Hawley, Michael Coale, Gary Lanier, Melissa Shaw, Chris Rasor and Jim Matusik.
The ensemble enlists the talents of Erica Ashley, Ava Beauchamp, Emma Beauchamp-Leavell, Jill Bixler, Kent Bixler, Heather Closson, Emersen Conner, Jordan Gameon, Renee Gonzales, Anya Gouloff, Thom Greving, Alex Leavell, Sterling Lind, AJ Lorenzini, Capri Parrish Williams, Brandon Porter, Clare Ramel, Jacob Skinner, Eric Smead, Chrissy Weadick, Evelyn Wedler and Leah Wedler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.