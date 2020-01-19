NEW HAVEN—Despite a strong effort, the Leo Lions fell 63-50 at New Haven Friday, Jan. 17.
Led by senior Donovynn Lewis, who scored 21 of the Bulldog’s 63 points, New Haven took an early lead and never looked back.
“Our guys just went all in; this was a team effort,” New Haven head coach Bruce Stephens said. “A lot of it had to do with that they were getting open threes, so we were driving and kicking it to the open man. Leo did a great job of sagging in were we couldn’t get our inside game going, and we knew that was going to happen, so we knew we were going to have to hit some shots.”
Leo struggled to keep pace with a quick New Haven squad, but outscored the Bulldogs 19-13 in the third quarter. The Lions closed the gap to just four points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t take the lead.
“We didn’t handle their pressure very well at all,” Leo head coach Cary Cogdell said. “I thought we’d be able to handle it better than we did; 18 turnovers is too many, and I thought that was the biggest difference in the game. They shot the ball well, and we didn’t shoot it very well, but I think the biggest factor was the turnovers.
“We didn’t settle early, and gave them a lot of extra opportunities with those turnovers and just couldn’t get back over the hill, I think, once we got down.”
Cogdell highlighted junior Zack Troyer’s performance during the game.
“I thought on both ends he gave good effort,” he said, “Obviously, he was able to score and rebound for us. He’s the one that really stood out tonight.”
Besides Lewis’s scoring, Stephens noted sophomore Ja’kar Williams’ effort.
“In the second half we were able to hedge out — Ja’kar Williams, instead of reaching as he picked up fouls earlier, he was able to hedge out and push those guards coming off the screen out, which helped us,” Stephens said. “[Williams] finished with 13, got some big rebounds, hit some free throws.”
Stephens also highlighted junior Thomas Latham, senior Bryce DeCamp, and freshman Darrion Brooks for their contributions.
Leo takes on East Noble at home Friday, Jan. 25. Cogdell said they’ll spend practices working to be more consistent.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” he said. “We can’t turn the ball over like that — you’re not going to be able to beat good teams when you turn it over like that. We’ll have to be more sound and more solid. I think we’ve been a bit inconsistent this year, and that caught up to us tonight. We’re just going to have to be consistent everyday in practice.”
New Haven will travel to Norwell on Jan. 25.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Stephens said, commenting on the Knights’ capabilities. “We’re just going to have to be tough inside, pressure them, put some ball pressure on them so they can’t get easy shots and get the ball inside.”
