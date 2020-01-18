COLUMBIA CITY — Area gardeners should consider attending the Whitley County Master Gardeners’ Symposium on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Indian Springs Middle School in Columbia City. You do not have to be a Master Gardener to attend.
Note than an originally advertised date of this activity was Feb. 18. Due to circumstances beyond the organizers’ control, the date was moved to Feb. 22.
The theme is “It’s a Party!” Topics include creating an outdoor room, all things grape, vegetable and herb ideas, garden DIY Master Gardener panel, and a “make and take” project on outdoor lighting.
The cost is $35 per person, and additional information, including a flyer and registration form, is available at: https://www.mastergardenerswc.com. Register by Feb. 10. A late fee of $10 is due after that date.
