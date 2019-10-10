The competition was real, as were the dodging, dashing and the tugging at flags. There was a score, though the hundred or so spectators seemed not to be overly concerned.
Athletes shared a sense of teamwork that was as real as the game itself, a camaraderie that cared less about the numbers gained by the athletes on the field but cared instead about the number of athletes who wore their jerseys onto the Unified flag football field. That collegiality wore Homestead royal blue and gold and Carroll blue and white, and it wore smiles that widened with the success of Spartans and Chargers alike.
Chalk lines across the Homestead baseball field marked the football field for the squad’s first and only home game of Homestead’s inaugural United flag football season.
“Unified means students of all abilities coming together and playing flag football, so we have all ranges of abilities,” Homestead co-coach Derek Nichols said. “It’s just normal flag football with normal rules although we play on a shortened field. It’s a shortened game as well. But we play and this is meant to be a competitive sport, and we have plays, we have jerseys and we hope to get a decent fan base as well.
“Even though it’s our first year we received a lot of positive feedback from parents, from fans and students as well. There are signs all over the school about this game and we’re excited. We had no idea what to expect from this sport, especially with this being the first year, but Homestead received it really well.”
“We have some students who are partners and some who are athletes because this is a Special Olympics outlet as well,” Nichols said.
Co-coach Lisa Hoffer has also helped to instill those qualities in the first-year program. “It’s about coming out and being together and having fun,” she said. “We compete, of course, and we want to win. But it’s about more than that. We develop bonds.
“And it’s really neat to see the students and the athletes together and just help each other out and be uplifting.”
Hoffer said the squad doesn’t have a team captain. “It’s like they all kind of take turns,” she said.
She, too, praised the school’s support in the inaugural season. “The parents have been great, the students have been great, and I believe that will grow in the future,” Hoffer said.
This marks the second season the sport is sanctioned by the Indiana High School Athletic Association, in association with Special Olympics Indiana, but it’s Homestead’s first. Nichols said the squad scheduled as many games as possible, two on the road and the Oct. 1 game home just before the Oct. 5 sectionals at Carroll.
Homestead also offers Unified basketball and Unified track, both in their second year.
Both coaches are in their first year at Homestead. Athletic director Joe Updegrove recruited both for the fledgling program.
“I teach mild disabilities special education,” Hoffer said. “This is my first year, but during my student teaching I helped with Unified track down in Bloomington and I loved it so much. I told Mr. Updegrove that if there was a Unified position that I wanted to do it. I wasn’t really planning to do it right away but I’m excited. It has been a lot of fun this year.”
Nichols said Homestead was aware of the program last year but didn’t officially add it until this year. “Mr. Updegrove told me and asked if I wanted to take this on,” he said. “So we advertised it briefly and we got a decent turnout for our first season.”
“I am the special education teacher at Homestead, this is my first year teaching,” said the Huntington University graduate. “I wasn’t expecting to get involved in any extracurriculars until year 2 or 3 but this just kind of happened and I am super excited for the year to come, especially since a lot more people know about this.”
Even the lone official at the first home game credited Updegrove with making the program happen at Homestead.
“When Joe reached out and said they’re having a game and asked if I was interested in helping, that’s when I accepted without hesitation,” said John Flanagan, who has been officiating baseball and football in Fort Wayne since 2002. He went online to enlist. “Even though you register with the IHSAA, you have to be designated which sports you are going to do and I added this sport,” he said.
He said the Unified sports program is a collaboration between the IHSAA and the Special Olympics of Indiana. He addressed the similarities and the differences of Unified flag football and varsity football. Though competitive, he said, “it’s focused on the kids, it’s education-based athletics.
“The differences of course from Friday night is it’s flag football and the first down is always either the end zone or the middle of the field, and that includes both athletes and partners. There’s a lot of teaching that goes on, not only from the coaches but also from the officials.”
And teach, he did. He taught patiently, reminding a gung-ho center that it was the other team’s turn to snap the ball. He taught as necessary, telling a coach that he would have had to call a penalty if a play had turned out differently.
“There’s no lack of enthusiasm nor effort from any of the kids out here, and I guarantee you’ll see that today,” he said.
Carroll found the end zone first and often. Homestead found pay dirt, too, when Ashley Bowman marched downfield to the encouragement of teammates and the leaping high-fives from unsuccessful defenders.
She had scored. They all had scored. They all had won.
