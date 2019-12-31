A total of 340 boxes of gifts, 17 bikes, and one Pack N Play provided 30 families a very special Christmas this year.
For more than 40 years, Concordia Lutheran High School has gathered and donated gifts to the Christmas Bureau for children in need. This year, 123 individuals will benefit from the many donations from students, faculty and staff.
Students and volunteers also made pillowcases for each of the family members.
The students spent the morning Dec. 10 wrapping and packaging gifts. A truck, filled nearly to the brim, was then packed up and taken to the Christmas Bureau.
