From Christmas to “Cover Drive” to Sesame Street, two Homestead High School jazz bands brought a diverse night of music to the school auditorium.
Richard Karkosky directed Jazz Band 2 and Brad Wadkins directed Jazz Band 1 in the Dec. 5 concert.
Karkosky thanked the students, audience and the entire music staff.
Wadkins thanked the school administration for its support of music programs.
Jazz Band 1 presented “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Holiday Samba,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” a holiday medley entitled “Jazzin’ the World,” “Opus in Red and Green” and “Suddenly Santa.”
Jazz Band 1 presented “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Big Dipper,” “Feelin’ the Funk,” “Si Senor,” “Cover Drive” and “Theme from Sesame Street” as recorded by Maynard Ferguson.
PHOTOS BY GARTH SNOW
