Congregation Achduth Vesholom will celebrate its 18th annual Corned Beef on Rye – Sure to Satisfy Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.
This authentic Jewish deli-style luncheon features a 1/3 pound corned-beef-on-rye sandwich, a giant pickle, creamy coleslaw, a brownie and a drink.
Boxed meals are $15 each when ordered by Oct. 25. After that date and at the door, the price is $18.
New this year, the Temple has whole Hebrew National kosher salamis for sale Each 12-ounce salami is $12.
Dining in or carryout are both available, and local delivery service is available for orders of 12 or more lunches for a $10 fee per address.
Order forms are available at www.templecav.org. Phone orders can be placed at 260-744-4245 (credit card only) or order online at www.templecav.org.
Proceeds from this fundraiser help support programs at the Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.