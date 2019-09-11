WABASH — Marching bands brought tarps, stands and a giant candlestick to the On the Banks of the Wabash marching band festival Saturday at Bluffton High School. The Homestead Spartan Alliance brought a small city onto the turf and performed in a grand way, too, to capture the highest honor among the 23 competing bands.
The show entitled “The Reclamation Project” illustrated the music of “A Brussels Requiem,” by Bert Appermont, reflecting on terror attacks on the Belgian capital in 2016.
With 244 musicians and color guard members, the Spartan Alliance combined intricate movement and music to capture the judges’ awards for general effect, music and visual. Homestead took home the first-place trophy in the Open A division for large schools. The Spartan Alliance also captured the Grand Champion trophy awarded to one school among the six divisions competing Saturday.
The awards list by category:
Scholastic B — Heritage 1st; Manchester 2nd.
Scholastic A — Snider 1st; New Haven 2nd; Wayne and South Side, tied for 3rd.
Open Class D — Woodlan 1st; Adams Central 2nd; Triton 3rd; participation awards to Eastside, Bremen and Whitko.
Open Class C — Concordia 1st; Angola 2nd; Norwell 3rd
Open Class B — DeKalb 1st; Leo 2nd; Huntington North 3rd; participation awards to Bishop Dwenger, Columbia City and East Noble.
Open Class A — Homestead 1st; Northrop 2nd.
Brad Wadkins directs the Homestead Spartan Alliance. Bryen Warfield is the assistant director.
The band competes next at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Bands of America Toledo Regional, at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl.
Also from the Fort Wayne area, Norwell competes at noon and Carroll competes at 1 p.m.
Top bands in morning and afternoon competition advance to the evening finals. Tickets are $21 for the preliminaries, $21 for the finals, or $31 for a day pass. For details and tickets, visit marching.musicforall.org.
Though Homestead is taking a Saturday away from competition, many area bands will take the field at the Norwell Knight of Champions or the DeKalb High School Baron Brigade Marching Invitational. Watch inbands.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.