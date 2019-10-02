Sometimes, mastery comes when a student is given a second chance.
That’s exactly what Southwest Allen County Schools tried from January 2018 through May 2019. About a year and a half ago, SACS schools approved the plan to bring in Thomas R. Guskey and Laura J. Link to help the administration and teachers with mastery learning.
Lynn Simmers, the assistant superintendent for the school district, was in charge of this project and presented a slideshow at the Sept. 17 School Board meeting with the results of the schools’ efforts. This mastery learning cycle took place across all of the schools in the district with the teachers that volunteered to be in the program.
The data that was collected could be broken down to individual teachers, but for the board meeting, she just did overall stats, stats by grade and stats by school.
“We had 4,432 students receive substantial learning benefits through mastery learning,” Simmers said. “We had 118 teachers that were involved in the pilot K-12.”
The school system not only wants its students to learn what they are being taught, they want them to master it so when teachers instruct something new, students can build upon what they already have learned. Sometimes, this means to provide the students with multiple tries in order for them to truly understand the material.
The general steps of the process are as follows: Instruction is given, followed by some sort of assessment or test. Depending on the result of that, there is corrective instruction administered for those who didn’t master the skills taught. Once the reviewing is complete, another test is administered to see if there was any progress.
Students generally needed to obtain at least an 88.5%, which would equate to a B letter grade, in order to have mastered the material. After the first test, 80-85% of students passing was the goal. After the second test, the hope is that each student would pass.
According to Simmers, Spring 2019 average student growth for the district was 15%. This means there was a 15% increase in the students that passed the second test compared with the first.
In one particular unit, there was an 89% growth in mastery of the content of the course. The average student growth was 16% comparing fall to spring data, according to the slideshow Simmers created.
Students in elementary and middle school grades seemed to have been impacted the most. Simmers said those students experienced growth over time from unit to unit, but students in grades 9-12 saw a 2% decrease in mastery learning.
A survey was administered to students in grades 6-12 who were involved in the mastery learning to see if they felt more confident in their knowledge. While children in grades 6-8 felt a significant increase in confidence, high school students only felt improvement in two of the eight questions asked.
A meeting with Homestead High School Principal Park Ginder took place during the year. This is where they asked those questions from the survey. He said people of all grade levels and mastery were invited.
“The students that reported to our teachers in the forum, it was an interesting group,” Ginder said. “The students were hand-picked. I think what they really got out of it more than anything is that they were safe the fail the first time. If they didn’t get it, the teachers were going to go back to pick you up. I think that is where the confidence came in.”
Something unexpected was brought to the forefront of the study though that helped teachers instruct more effectively. They realized that if they tested the students in a different way than what they taught them, the students did not perform well on the test.
For example, if a teacher focuses on project-based learning to teach students the original lesson, a project-based assessment should be administered, not a written test.
“I think the learning curve here is on the adult end; the kids are getting it right off the bat,” Ginder said.
Middle school students saw an improvement once the information and the tests were in alignment. High school students didn’t feel the same way. Simmers said that could be due to the content area and subject of the class.
Over the course of the year, there was an overall growth from the first unit to the final unit throughout all of the schools in the district. In the initial unit, there was a 12.28% growth, but by the end, there was a 14.41% growth, an overall positive net growth.
