HUNTERTOWN — The Huntertown Heritage Days Festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday this week. Below is a partial schedule.
Thursday
Huesman Amusement carnival (Huntertown Family Park), 5-10 p.m.
Senior Night (60 and older) free spaghetti dinner, sponsored by Acorn Real Estate Professionals (Event tent next to Kitchen Table restaurant), 4-7 p.m.
Friday
Huesman Amusement carnival (Huntertown Park), 5-11 p.m.
Huntertown Historical Society display (Ryan Room at Huntertown Fire Department), 4-7 p.m.
Huntertown Lions Club fish fry (Huntertown Ballpark pavilion), 5-7:30 p.m.
Live music from Big Caddy Daddy (Beer Tent), 9 p.m.-midnight
Whack-A-Car (Beer Tent), 9 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
Craft vendors (Huntertown Family Park), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sweet Aviation fly over (Lima Road), 11 a.m.
Presentation of the colors, National Anthem and Heritage Days parade (Lima Road), 11:05 a.m.
Carroll High School marching band performance (Huntertown Family Park amphitheater), immediately following parade
Historical Society display (Ryan Room at Huntertown Fire Department), immediately following parade
Golf cart contest (Sweet Sanity Ice Cream), immediately following parade
Huesman Amusement carnival (Huntertown Family Park), 11 a.m.-midnight
Pie Contest Entries, judging 1:30-2:30 p.m., auction 3 p.m. (Ryan Room at Huntertown Fire Department)
Children’s games (Huntertown Family Park pavilion), 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cardboard box contest, 1-2 p.m., judging at 2 p.m.
Soarin’ Hawk presenting Jess, the Bald Eagle (Huntertown Family Park pavilion), 2:15-3 p.m.
Live music from Zero (Beer Tent), 9 p.m.-midnight
Whack-A-Car (Beer Tent), 9 p.m.-midnight
David B. Krug Memoriam fireworks display (Huntertown Family Park), dusk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.