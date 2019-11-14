HUNTERTOWN — The town of Huntertown is moving forward with an annexation of the Allen County Fairgrounds after Town Council members voted unanimously in favor of the measure Nov. 4.
Negotiations have been ongoing for the past three and a half to four months, Town Council President Brandon Seifert said. The town set a deadline of Nov. 4 for the fair board to submit for voluntary annexation. The council did not receive a request for annexation, but did review a list of requests to “maintain and continue what they do at the fairgrounds,” Seifert said.
“These discussions have been going on forever,” council member Pat Freck said, expressing support for involuntary annexation.
“You can tell that we’ve just been resetting the timeline each time, and we did notify the fairgrounds a couple weeks ago that if they didn’t do it, we were going to go ahead and do it,” Town Manager Beth Shellman said. “It’s just a little bit longer of a process, but it accomplishes the same thing.”
The next steps in the annexation process are to publish a public notice and host community outreach meetings. The annexation will be brought to council on Dec. 16.
