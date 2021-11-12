While the judges agreed that Fort Wayne native Samuel Harness performed his strongest song on his journey on “The Voice,” it was not enough to bring him to the next round.
Harness made it through the Blind Auditions, the Battle Round and the Knockout Round to perform in the Live Show Playoffs. Harness performed the song “So Sick” by Ne-Yo on Nov. 8 and had to wait until the next day to get the results of the performances.
“Just like I did with my initial audition, I went into it with an open mind,” Harness said. “Live TV is a different element.”
He explained that they were working with what he called “in ears” which are similar to headphones that artists are able to hear themselves in. The performers were in a bigger area with a larger stage and a live audience that was loud and excited to be there, according to Harness.
“There were lots of different factors that we were working with,” Harness said. “It felt good, and I felt good about it.”
Audience members voted on who they wanted to move to the next round, and the judges were able to pick one person to save. Harness was not chosen, but he was able to perform in the Wildcard Instant Save round. In this round, whichever artists with the most votes of the two people left from each team were selected to sing another song on Tuesday to earn the final spot.
He chose the song “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi, and believed it was one of the stronger songs he performed.
The audience again picked who they would like to move on, and it was not him.
He said he decided to throw a curveball for the first night and try something different for his performance by choosing the Ne-Yo song.
“I just think that I came out with something that was a little unexpected the first night,” Harness said. “I just think it was different. I love to explore different genres of performing, and obviously America did not like it as much as I had hoped.”
Since he was able to perform again, he took this as motivation for his next performance. He was proud that he earned the votes for a second song and said he had a piece ready in his back pocket.
“Being put into the position that I was in Tuesday night, I knew that I was going to have an opportunity to redeem myself,” Harness said. “And if that was going to be my last performance on the show, it was going to be a song by Lewis Capaldi. He’s one of my favorite artists already. I had sung his song in the knockout round also, and that got awesome feedback.”
While he was disappointed that he did not progress in the competition, he was grateful for the experience.
“I felt at ease with whatever decision was going to be made, and the votes did shock me a little bit,” Harness said.
But Harness has a few plans in the works moving forward.
“I have a tour that is planned our for next year, a 2022 tour,” Harness said. “It starts in January. I’ll hopefully be able to kick that off in Fort Wayne, but as of right now, I will be kicking it off in Louisville, Kentucky.”
He also has merchandise and a clothing line available and is collaborating with local breweries to put out new beers.
Some of the plans cannot be released yet, but people will know more about his projects by the end of the year.
“It’s going to be exciting, not necessarily with ‘The Voice,’ but other opportunities that have come up because of being on ‘The Voice,’ " Harness said. “That is what I am so grateful for ‘The Voice’ overall is the exposure. I was already performing for the past four or five years, touring full time and living my dream and loving that I could just do music 100% with my life. The opportunity to be on ‘The Voice’ led to the business mind that I had. It was a time to network and market myself on a larger platform that I otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do so.”
He felt honored to be in the Top 20, but he does not want people to think his career is over.
“I don’t want people to count me off as that was my career and opportunity because now I get to do it on a much larger scale, and I get to tour outside of the country, in Brazil and Amsterdam and all of that this next year,” Harness said. “At this point I get to tour the world.”
Harness wants to thank those who support him and the people of Fort Wayne for backing his career.
“I’m just extremely grateful to be on the platform that I was given, and now I hope that people continue with my journey and my original music that is available everywhere,” Harness said. “My career is not going to stop. The music is not going to stop. Music is medicine, and everyone deserves to feel.”
