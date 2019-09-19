It’s a scary world these days for kids. They hear about, and are warned about, school shootings, child abuse, heinous crimes — it’s enough to scare an adult.
To make matters worse, sometimes they’ve heard stories or had experiences that make them fear and loathe police.
East Allen County Schools is taking steps to bridge the gap between police and other first responders and students by bringing them together through reading and lunch.
The program, called First Responder Friday, started last spring. Any first responder — firefighter, police officer, paramedic — is invited to all East Allen County schools on the first Friday of the month to eat lunch for free with students. The goal is to build healthy relationships between law enforcement and students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Friday, Sept. 6, was the first First Responder Friday of this school year.
This semester they’ve added another component. First responders will read to students at certain schools. On Friday they were at Southwick Elementary and New Haven Intermediate.
And they weren’t reading just any book. They were reading “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared,” by Julia Cook. The book is about what to do in an active shooter situation at a school. But walking the fine line between preparing and scaring kids, it tells its story in a gentle way. For example, the intruder in the book is referred to as a “dangerous someone.” It uses the analogy of a wolf (the intruder), the shepherd (the teacher) and the sheep (the students).
New Haven Police Officer Darren Peterson read it to students at New Haven Intermediate School on Friday. Peterson has been the school resource officer for seven years at the New Haven schools.
The book uses principles taught by the ALICE Training Institute, which provides training on how to prepare for an active shooting situation. The book is geared toward kindergartners through third-graders.
ALICE is an acronym for the training institute’s approach to dealing with an active shooter. It stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.
Each step is covered in the book, “I’m Not Scared, I’m Prepared.” And when Officer Peterson asked a third-grade class to review what the letters stood for after he was done reading the book they got them all right — showing they were listening and engaged in the book.
Doug Goeglein, EACS safety specialist, said they have a Power Point presentation that goes with the book, and the steps in the book match East Allen’s protocols.
The other component of First Responder Friday is the lunches students and first responders share. It’s a casual, relaxed way for kids to interact with the authorities. Hopefully it opens up lines of communication.
As a school resource officer Peterson is in the schools all the time. He walks the halls, keeps an eye on students during lunchtime in the cafeteria, and sometimes takes a turn in the classroom, such as teaching drug and alcohol abuse to kids in freshman health. He also is involved in Criminal Justice Day at the schools. He gets to know the kids by name, high-fives them and tries to break down barriers. “That’s what I’m there for, to develop that relationship,” he said.
Goeglein says kids get a kick out of interacting with first responders. And sometimes the police officers bring in their K-9s, which the students really enjoy.
Officers and school officials hope some of the first responders can become mentors to students. They also hope the interaction might inspire a student to seek a career as a first responder.
