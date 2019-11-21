A 40-foot-tall Colorado spruce covered with more than 40,000 blue, green, white and red lights will be lit at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Broadway Plaza in Fort Wayne. The lighting will kick off the 15th annual Christmas on Broadway celebration at Beaver Avenue and Broadway.
Throwing the switch to light the tree will be U.S. Senator Todd Young. That will also trigger a spectacular fireworks display that is sure to dazzle kids from 1 to 92.
Christmas on Broadway is expected to attract more than 4,000 people in front of the Shine & Hardin Law offices.
The tree, which was donated by Evan and Sonja Grotemat of Fort Wayne, was scheduled to be placed into a special stand by Mudrack Tree Services early Monday, Nov. 18. The stand was assembled by Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., Indiana/Kentucky Chapter and the tree will be decorated by A Yard Apart.
Steve Shine, partner in the law firm of Shine & Hardin and organizer of the initial celebration 15 years ago, said, “This has become a holiday tradition that brings revelers from Fort Wayne, northeast Indiana and even northwest Ohio. It gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our neighborhood pride and to show the strength of the Broadway Corridor.”
The tree, which is located on the plaza in front of the law office, will be illuminated through the first week of January. The fireworks, which are being underwritten by the Fort Wayne Komets, will be launched from the firm’s roof.
A number of free family-friendly activities will also be available. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photos, and kids and adults alike will want to ride the Polar Express train and pet a real reindeer.
It wouldn’t be a tree lighting celebration without hot chocolate, eggnog and cookies provided by Prairie Farms, which are sponsors of the event along with Fort Wayne Komets, Lake City Bank, Sweetwater Sound, St. Joseph Hospital and Trinity English Lutheran Church. Co-sponsors include ABC21, 103.9 Sunny FM, Mudrack Tree Services and Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., Custom Control and Machine, Vision Scapes, A Yard Apart, Asher Agency, the Downtown Development District, Gregory & Associates Insurance and Shine & Hardin.
The initial Christmas on Broadway attracted a small crowd of just 150 people from the nearby neighborhoods. “The celebration was started to encourage interest in the Broadway Corridor,” Shine said. “It has been expanded over the years to include what we call the historic ’07 neighborhoods that include Creighton-Home, historic South Wayne, historic Oakdale, Fairfield, Illsley Place, Williams-Woodland and West Rudisill.”
The event will be telecast live on ABC21 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. news that evening. In addition, clips of Christmas on Broadway will be included in Steve Shine’s annual Holiday Movie Marathon on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on MyTV Fort Wayne Channel 21.3. It will also be shown Dec. 25 on Comcast Channel 252 and 1024, Frontier/Fios Channel 9, Mediacom Channel 10 and DirectTV Channel 22.
