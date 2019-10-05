HUNTERTOWN — Carroll head football coach Doug Dinan expected his Chargers to play at a high emotional level against an undefeated Homestead team Friday. While Carroll nearly matched the Spartans’ energy through the first two quarters, the second half saw a flurry of missteps by the Chargers, while both teams committed a slew of penalties.
“It was a frustrating second half,” Dinan said. “We didn’t make plays when we had to make plays on both sides of the ball. We gave up some big plays defensively, which is not characteristic of us, and offensively when you get it down in the red zone, you can’t keep settling for field goals.”
After giving up the first touchdown of the night to the Spartans’ Jake Archbold on a 44-yard run, the Chargers failed to reach the end zone on their next three tries. Carroll kicker Trevor Horton kept it close with a pair of field goals in the first quarter, but missed his third attempt. Archbold scored again off a 24-yard pass by Homestead quarterback Luke Goode to put the Spartans up by eight, and Carroll finally responded with its first and only touchdown of the night — a 15-yard pass by Jeff Becker to Mason Englert — to narrow the deficit to two at the half.
Homestead’s opening drive of the second half resulted in a 72-yard touchdown catch by Jared Kistler, and once again the Chargers mustered a field goal in response. After the Chargers were flagged for a roughing-the-passer call on a play that would have resulted in a Carroll interception, the officials paused the game for nearly 20 minutes while both team’s coaches made their cases for possession. Homestead ultimately got the ball back with an automatic first down, and the drive resulted in another Spartan touchdown — this time off an 18-yard run by Jake Archbold. The Spartans went on to score two more touchdowns to defeat the Chargers 42-15.
“You can point fingers at calls, you can point fingers at situations, but big plays are momentum-changing, and that’s what happened,” Dinan said. “We let up big plays and didn’t capitalize on plays on the offense. … It’s a team loss and, collectively, we’re going to learn and we’re going to be better.”
The Chargers gave up 569 total yards of offense in the loss while committing 10 penalties — compared to Homestead’s 11 penalties for 131 yards, which included an ejection in the third quarter. The Spartans more than doubled Carroll’s total time of possession.
Goode completed 14 of 19 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans, while Becker was 23 of 49 for 235 yards and a touchdown on the night. Becker ran the ball 20 times for a team-high 54 yards, and Layton Mitchell led Carroll’s receivers with 95 yards in an 8-of-20 performance.
Kistler had a game-high 185 receiving yards, catching five of seven targets, and Braeden Hardwick ran the ball 14 times for 94 yards for the Spartans.
The Chargers are 4-3 on the season following Friday’s loss. Dinan hopes to close out the season strong on the road at Concordia on Friday and then a home game against Wayne the following week.
“You’ve got to point out things that you do well and rekindle the spirit in everything that you do,” Dinan said. “If you’re going to be successful, it’s all about the relationship that you have with your teammates. If you’re willing to battle and compete and work hard for your teammate, your morale is going to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.