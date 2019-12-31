Big Mike Ackels, owner of 469 Cycle Shop just south of New Haven, is fondly referred to as “Big Heart” Ackels by his employees and customers. That’s because he’s always promoting some kind of a charity drive or project to help others.
Prior to Christmas 2018 he dressed up as Santa and rode into New Haven from his shop at 10433 Paulding Road on a three-wheel cycle. The cycle pulled a trailer of food, followed by pickup full of food, to the New Haven Food Bank storage house on High Street.
Tom Kneller, director of the food bank, said, “I knew he was coming but I didn’t know he’d be dressed as Santa. That was quite a sight. They just drove up on the front yard and he and a friend unloaded the food. He stumbled on us via the internet and called me and asked if I’d be interested in a load of food. Big Mike has been an unexpected but welcome benefactor for the food bank ever since and we’re very thankful for his efforts.”
Last year, when General Motors employees were walking the picket lines, Ackels empathized with them, contacted union officials and offered to set up a grill and cook hamburgers for the strikers. They considered his kind offer but thought it might give the appearance of a party. So instead, he dropped off 300 Arby’s sandwiches at the union hall.
The gesture paid off big time as GM employees responded to his Facebook plea for donations to his Christmas food drive this year. Food bank volunteers picked up four truckloads at the shop.
One of his customers donated 30 cases of water and others pitched in, as well. “Bikers are probably the most generous donors around,” Ackels said. “We’ll probably organize another food drive for no particular reason in January or February and offer donors a chance at a drawing for bringing in canned goods.”
Harley-Davidson T-shirts line the wall at his shop just west of the I-469/Minnich Road intersection. He’s going to donate the profits from T-shirt sales to Clothes for Joes. And, he’s now working on a plan to turn the building he owns in New Haven across the street from Rich’s Café on Broadway into a Clothes for Joes outlet. “I’m hoping that we can get it open this spring. It’ll be strictly for veterans," he said.
“I’ve been doing charity drives for nearly 20 years. It all goes back to my childhood in Alma, Michigan. We were really poor. When I was in the fifth grade I went around town scrounging pop bottles and cans to get the 10-cent refund. Friends would come by our house and leave bottles and cans in the yard for me to cash in. My dad would send me next door to borrow coffee and cigarettes. When he got some money I suggested we give her back some coffee, but dad wasn’t having any part of that.”
Ackels came to Fort Wayne with his family at age 7, graduated from North Side High School and got a job at the new GM Parts Plant. “I have the distinction of being the first person to quit the plant. I got an offer to work in a bike shop back in Michigan (much lower pay) and I’ve been selling bikes ever since,” he said. Ackels worked for Woodson Motorsports in Fort Wayne, Ehlerding Motorsports in New Haven and started his own shop in 2013.
One thing is for sure. The new year will bring a lot more charity drives headed up by Big Mike/Big Heart Ackels and his crew at 469 Cycle Shop.
