Homestead girls take down North Side, move to 20-1 By Nicole Minier nminier@kpcmedia.com NICOLE MINIER Author email Jan 26, 2020 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Spartan guard Rylie Parker drives to the basket as North Side guard Noelle Thompson is unable to handle Parker’s speed. John Legg Homestead forward Amber Austin goes up for a layup. John Legg Ayanna Patterson ended up just short on this attempt, but quickly got her own rebound for two points. John Legg Homestead Sydney Graber makes it look easy as she breezes past Lady Legends guard Ja’Shenek Brooks on her way to 14 points for the night. John Legg Spartan guard Maggie Keinsley shoots as the Lady Legends manage to block the shot. John Legg Homestead guard Maggie Keinsley gets past the Legends' defense to make a perfect jumper for two points. John Legg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NICOLE MINIER Author email Follow NICOLE MINIER Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDometic to close its LaGrange plantSnow Lake man dies while ice fishingKendallville getting new 70-home subdivisionMassage therapist arrested on rape chargeAuto repair business comes back to FremontOne isn't a lonely number for Brielle CarterWoman publishes book for those carrying a loved one in the heartKendallville named 33rd best city in US to live inKatie CristAuburn wealth advisors state’s No. 3, Forbes says Images Videos CommentedFully rely on God this New Year of 2020 (1) Top Ads Albion Village Food 1-27 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Community Foundation picks Grant-Off finalists Fewer INDOT construction projects this year Professor covers Les Paul at Trine symposium Local native plays for Grammy nominee Blessed Portion Ministries serving the homeless CNO Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date Olivia Munn was working with Kobe Bryant to help kids 'be less afraid of death' before his passing Alabama's retooled defensive secondary in good shape despite another offseason of turnover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.