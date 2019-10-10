Alex Cornwell, owner and publisher of the Waynedale News, and Mariesa Rang, a lecturer in speech-language pathology at Purdue Fort Wayne, have improved different aspects of the community, earning them both the Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award this year.
Jerry Vandeveer and his late wife transformed a section of Baker Street off Fairfield Avenue where they lived and worked, as well as the Wells Street corridor where they created a memorial to public safety workers who have died while on duty. Their decades of service earned them a namesake award in 2016 that continues to be presented to those who’ve done similar work.
“To this day, the Vandeveer family continues their mission of service to the Allen County community,” said Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters during the presentation by the commissioners board Sept. 30 at Citizens Square.
“The Jerry and Linda Vandeveer Award is for exemplary volunteerism of individuals who are volunteering in areas outside the realm of their normal 8-5 grind,” Peters said.
Among the criteria in choosing winners is vision, action, perseverance, impact and selflessness, he said.
In addition to a plaque to take home and having their names go on a perpetual plaque in the commissioners’ office, honorees receive a $250 check from a fund set up by an anonymous donor at Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union.
Jerry Vandeveer, accompanied by his son Jerry Vandeveer Jr., presented the plaques.
Ten years ago at just 22, Cornwell bought the Waynedale News, which serves the community southwest of Fort Wayne.
“His intent was to use the newspaper as a vehicle to improve the community,” according to his nomination by Waynedale resident Megan Ryan.
Cornwell has done that by increasing the annual Waynedale picnic to over 2,000 participants in four years, co-founding the Southwest Honey Co. that helps educate about pollinators, being instrumental in the creation of the Waynedale Visitors Guide and founding the Waynedale Chamber.
Cornwell said, “I’m a firm believer that just living in a community isn’t enough. It takes everyone to step forward and care for it and improve it ... We choose to live and work here so why not take a small amount of time each week or each month or each year, whatever you can give, to dedicate toward improving the qualify of life for everybody.”
Moving forward, Cornwell expects to be part of the city of Fort Wayne’s 5- to 10-year improvement plan for Waynedale that will include developing streetscape enhancements, encourage zoning that is compatible with the neighborhoods, and highlight the area and business community’s identity, history and pride, according to a city statement.
Many parts of Waynedale once lacked some infrastructure.
“I think one of the common beliefs was that it was going to absorbed into the disparity of the south, southeast side of (Fort Wayne),” Cornwell said. “Now ... it’s just vibrant, and there’s a lot of energy and we have sidewalks and trails.”
Rang has worked to improve communication between public safety workers and individuals with severe communication disabilities since 2012. She started by educating public safety workers on how to deal with people who have complex education needs to find ways to understand them in an emergency situation.
Those who have communication difficulties, Rang, who has had a tracheotomy and uses a wheelchair, said, are “People who’ve had strokes who can not community. Individuals with developmental disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy. They often can speak to some extent, but they may not be very well understood.”
Her program includes a lecture and then have first responders take part in a role-playing exercise where they are given community devices and must play the part of someone who must use that device, “to give them an idea of how difficult it can be to communicate effectively and efficiently in an emergency situation.”
“As a person with a physical disability herself, Mariesa realized that individuals who have disabilities are four to 10 times for likely to be victims of crime,” said Sharon Mankey, director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Communication Disorders Clinic in her nomination of Rang.
Rang’s project began in 2012 when she realized that first responders were receiving no training in how to communicate effectively with those who have complex communication needs.
Within one year of starting her program, Rang had trained more than 800 Allen County first responders, including the Fort Wayne Police and Allen County Sheriff’s departments. Over the course of the past three years, 75 training sessions in 29 departments and cities in Indiana involving nearly 2,000 first responders have been presented.
Her materials are available on a website at www.fraac.com.
