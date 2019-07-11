June 27

08:12 Traffic stop, Moeller and Adams Center roads

12:42 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I-469 Northbound

13:34 Warrant service, 500 block of Broadway Street

13:48 Violent mental case, 2600 block of Adams Center Road

June 28

10:52 Protective order service, 6000 block of Moeller Road

12:40 Warrant service, 1400 block of Summit Street

18:47 Nuisance, fireworks, 1400 block of Green Road

June 29

04:15 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, Landin Road and Rose Avenue

14:44 Assist party, urgent (lights and sirens), 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

July 1

13:27 Assist party, 6000 block of Moeller Road

20:55 Suspicious person, North River and Landin roads

22:01 Traffic stop, East US 30 and South Doyle Road

July 2

07:59 Warrant service, 500 block of Professional Park Drive

13:12 Personal injury accident, Seiler and Green roads

14:17 Warrant service, 7200 block of Moeller Road

14:17 Warrant service, 7200 block of Moeller Road

17:18 Assist at once, 600 block of Green Street

22:06 Armed robbery, 300 block of East SR 930

July 3

05:48 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Seiler roads

11:11 Protection order service, 6000 block of Moeller Road

19:14 Traffic stop, Koehlinger and North Park drives

19:46 Panic alarm, 900 block of Werling Road

July 4

15:06 Traffic hazard, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound

23:41 Traffic stop, East SR 930 and Green Road

