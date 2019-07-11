June 27
08:12 Traffic stop, Moeller and Adams Center roads
12:42 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I-469 Northbound
13:34 Warrant service, 500 block of Broadway Street
13:48 Violent mental case, 2600 block of Adams Center Road
June 28
10:52 Protective order service, 6000 block of Moeller Road
12:40 Warrant service, 1400 block of Summit Street
18:47 Nuisance, fireworks, 1400 block of Green Road
June 29
04:15 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, Landin Road and Rose Avenue
14:44 Assist party, urgent (lights and sirens), 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
July 1
13:27 Assist party, 6000 block of Moeller Road
20:55 Suspicious person, North River and Landin roads
22:01 Traffic stop, East US 30 and South Doyle Road
July 2
07:59 Warrant service, 500 block of Professional Park Drive
13:12 Personal injury accident, Seiler and Green roads
14:17 Warrant service, 7200 block of Moeller Road
17:18 Assist at once, 600 block of Green Street
22:06 Armed robbery, 300 block of East SR 930
July 3
05:48 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Seiler roads
11:11 Protection order service, 6000 block of Moeller Road
19:14 Traffic stop, Koehlinger and North Park drives
19:46 Panic alarm, 900 block of Werling Road
July 4
15:06 Traffic hazard, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound
23:41 Traffic stop, East SR 930 and Green Road
