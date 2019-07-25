FORT WAYNE — Nearly 400 runners participated in Saturday’s Pufferbelly Run/Walk/Stroll at the Parkview YMCA, raising funds for future sections of trail throughout Allen County. The event, now in its 10th year, is designed to highlight the Pufferbelly Trail, Allen County’s portion of what will eventually be a four-county, 81-mile trail, connecting Pokagon State Park in Steuben County and Ouabache State Park in Wells County.
“When we started the Pufferbelly run 10 years ago, it was to raise money to get the Pufferbelly going, and now it’s almost complete. It’s just incredible to watch the trail system grow,” said Megan McClellan, Fort Wayne Trails’ new executive director.
The event included a 5K, as well as a 10K that utilized the recently opened underpass at Dupont Road. That and many other sections of trail will likely complete the Pufferbelly in the not-so-distant future, McClellan said. The Allen County Board of Commissioners received $3.3 million through the state’s Next Level Trails program in May, which will fully fund the northern section of the Pufferbelly, including a portion of trail through Huntertown.
McClellan said Fort Wayne Trails is still working with homeowners on securing land in the northern part of the county, as well as finishing up design work, with a plan to bid the project this fall or winter and begin work in the spring. Farther south, the city of Fort Wayne plans to apply for funds to finish a section of trail between Washington Center Road and Coliseum Boulevard, McClellan said, adding that the section will likely be completed in 2021.
The Pufferbelly Walk/Run/Stroll is Fort Wayne Trails’ most attended fundraiser throughout the year, McClellan said, but the organization expects to pull in more funds from Brewed IN the Fort, a beer festival that will take place Sept. 7 at Headwaters Park.
The Pufferbelly Run/Walk/Stroll and 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run is sponsored by Lutheran Health Network/RediMed, Redwood Living, Fort Wayne TinCaps, NIPSCO, AEP/I&M, YMCA and Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
During Saturday’s Kids’ Fun Run, nearly 70 kids — including more than 40 participants from Three Rivers Running Company’s Appleseeds Youth Running Program — completed the mile-long course.
In the adult division, the town of Huntertown was awarded a plaque for the largest team with 20 members total. Three of the town’s five town council members — Mike Stamets, Mike Aker and Brandon Seifert — signed up for the team, as well as Town Manager Beth Shellman and utility service board member Jim Fortman, among others.
Steuben County and the cities of Angola, Auburn and Bluffton have trails either completed or in design as part of the State of Indiana Visionary Trail, which will include the Pufferbelly.
The Pufferbelly Trail will use the right of way that began in 1868 as the Fort Wayne, Jackson and Saginaw Railroad. At the time, Jackson, Michigan, was a major rail center. In 1879, it became simply the Fort Wayne and Jackson Railroad — and part of the New York Central System in 1880. In 1968, the NYC system merged with the Pennsylvania Railroad to form the Penn Central. After bankruptcy, they merged into Conrail in 1976. The line shut down soon after, and removal of tracks began in 1978.
