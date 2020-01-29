Bishop Dwenger High School hosted its 11th annual Summit Show Choir Invitational on Saturday, with 15 schools and 22 individual choirs competing in multiple categories. With over 1,000 participants, the house was rocking all day long. In fact, competitions began at 8 a.m. and final awards were not finished until after midnight.
Show choir requires a substantial time commitment. Every Saturday from January through March and sometimes as early as the middle of September, students climb aboard buses in the early hours and travel throughout Indiana and sometimes neighboring states to compete. Hundreds upon hundreds of hours are spent practicing and honing routines.
Parent volunteers help with fundraising, costume designs and sewing, set designs, lighting, sound and other duties.
Each school also brings a backup band.
Homestead High School’s Class Royale mixed show choir and Elite women’s choir were backed by the Anonymous Blue instrumental group.
Homestead choirs also will perform Saturday at Northrop High School, Feb. 8 at Edgewood High School, Feb. 22 at Huntington North and Feb. 29 at Churubusco.
Homestead will host the Homestead Classic Showcase on Feb. 14 and 15.
