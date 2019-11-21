INDIANAPOLIS — The Spartan Alliance marching band of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne reinforced its reputation as one of the top bands in the country, finishing 10th on Saturday in the Bands of America Grand National Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
More than 80 bands from a dozen states performed Thursday and Friday, with 38 reaching the Saturday semifinals and 12 earning berths in the Saturday evening finals.
Six of the top 12 bands hailed from Texas. Indiana placed three bands in the select company, including Avon (2nd), Carmel (4th) and Homestead. The competition followed by just one week the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class marching band finals, also at Lucas Oil Stadium, where Avon, Carmel and Homestead placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd among the final 10 largest bands.
Brad Wadkins directs the Homestead marching band, assisted by Bryen Warfield.
This year’s show was entitled “The Reclamation Project,” and used increasingly colorful props and sets to present a theme of rebuilding. Observers were free to interpret that theme on a deeper, more personal level.
Vandegrift High School of Austin, Texas, placed first in the BOA finals.
Homestead entered BOA in 1994 and 2014-2019, reaching the finals in 1994, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The band’s highest placement was 8th in 2014 and 2018.
Homestead and other area music programs already have begun the transition to other outlets over the winter. Homestead’s concert band will perform at the Indiana Music Education Association conference Jan. 16-18 at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.